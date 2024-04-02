Apple releases iOS 17.5 beta 1 to developers

After releasing iOS 17.4 to iPhone users, Apple is now seeding iOS 17.5 beta 1 to developers. Although it’s unclear what’s changing with this upcoming operating system update, this might be one of the last software updates for the iOS 17 cycle ahead of the iOS 18 announcement in early June.

While Apple has already released all delayed features for iOS 17 devices, the company went ahead and unveiled several other features, including core changes it had to make to comply with a new European legislation. With the Digital Markets Act, Apple had to open the iPhone for sideloading, which added the possibility for EU users to use a third-party app store, a new browser as their main choice, new third-party payments, and so much more.

One of the features that is likely coming with the iOS 17.5 beta cycle is the ability for developers to let EU iPhone users download apps directly from their websites. This has been announced by Apple as a feature coming “later this spring,” which makes sense with the possible iOS 17.5 release date.

Besides that, iOS 17.4 added several other features, such as:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Gaming app changes: Users can now take advantage of streaming gaming apps, such as GeForce NOW. These developers can offer games inside their own apps.

Users can now take advantage of streaming gaming apps, such as GeForce NOW. These developers can offer games inside their own apps. Messaging with Siri: Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more.

Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more. New emojis: Over 28 new emojis are available with iOS 17.4. You can discover them here.

Over 28 new emojis are available with iOS 17.4. You can discover them here. Stolen Device Protection changes: Apple has added an option that a double authentication can always be required instead of only unfamiliar locations.

Apple has added an option that a double authentication can always be required instead of only unfamiliar locations. AirPods on Android: When your AirPods are being used on an Android device or Windows PC, there’s a new notification on your iPhone so you can switch the connection back to it

When your AirPods are being used on an Android device or Windows PC, there’s a new notification on your iPhone so you can switch the connection back to it iPhone 15 battery lasts longer: Apple says that the iPhone 15 can hold at least 1,000 complete cycles with up to 80% of total battery life, compared to 500 cycles of its predecessors. In addition, there’s a new Battery setting that shows the cycle count of your iPhone, when the battery was manufactured, and when it was first used.

Apple says that the iPhone 15 can hold at least 1,000 complete cycles with up to 80% of total battery life, compared to 500 cycles of its predecessors. In addition, there’s a new Battery setting that shows the cycle count of your iPhone, when the battery was manufactured, and when it was first used. New iMessage protocol: iMessage is also being upgraded with iOS 17.4 with a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol that improves end-to-end secure messaging. You can learn more about it here.

For iOS 17.5 beta 1, Apple will likely continue to work on complying with the EU legislation, but you shouldn’t expect the company to add major changes ahead of the iOS 18 announcement. Still, BGR will let you know once we discover the new features that are available in this first beta.