Apple Music now available on Microsoft Xbox consoles

Apart from your Apple devices, Apple Music is available across a good range of other products such as Android phones, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and even gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5. Now, its users can download Apple Music on even more devices with Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles supporting the music streaming service.

The app was spotted on the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One by a Reddit user (via MacRumors). With that, Apple Music subscribers can take advantage of the music streaming service on another gaming console.

What’s more interesting about Apple Music on Xbox is the fact that you can listen to your favorite songs, playlists, or radio stations while playing a game.

The app looks similar to the one available on the Apple TV. The sections appear on the top of the Apple Music app with eight different options: “Listen Now,” “Browse,” “Videos,” “Radio,” “Library,” “Now Playing,” “Search,” and “Settings.”

This news comes a few days after Apple Music highlighted it has more than 100 million songs available, making the streaming service with the biggest catalog of songs.

Apple Music first debuted in 2015. With an ever-growing catalog, last year the company introduced songs with Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio capabilities. In the final six months of 2021, the company was able to make almost all of its catalog available in Lossless, making Apple Music the home for high-fidelity audio fans.

What’s next for Apple Music?

While featuring 100 million songs in its catalog is a remarkable achievement – and making it available to more users is even better –, there are even more recently announced features that are also coming in the future for the streaming service.

With iOS 16, you can now favorite artists in the streaming service to get new music notifications and improved recommendations. You can also sort playlists by title, artist, album, release date, or playlist order. You can read more about the best iOS 16 features here.

In the future, the company is planning to release Apple Music Classical, a new streaming service focused on Classical songs. In 2021, the company bought Primephonic and it plans to release this new service later this year.

