Everything Microsoft announced at the 2022 Surface event

In recent weeks, three of the world’s top technology companies have hosted launch events for upcoming hardware. Amazon refreshed most of its product lines two weeks ago, Google officially revealed the Pixel 7 last week, and now Microsoft has pulled back the curtain on its latest Surface devices. Check out a full roundup of Microsoft’s reveals below.

DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY from Amazon for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Microsoft’s 2022 fall event hardware roundup

Here’s a full list of the Surface devices Microsoft announced at its fall launch event:

Surface Pro 9

Up first we have the ninth-generation Surface Pro tablet, featuring a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touch screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1920, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual far field studio mics, 10MP rear-facing cameras, and 2 USB-C ports.

There are two models — a WiFi model and a 5G model — and they offer customers different experiences. The WiFi model comes with a choice of Intel Core processors, Intel graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to a 1TB SSD, and up to 15.5 hours of battery life.

Meanwhile, the 5G model comes with the Microsoft SQ 3 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to a 512GB SSD, and up to 19 hours of battery life.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 starts at $999.99 and launches on October 24.

Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft also updated its Surface Laptop line on Wednesday. The new Surface Laptop 5 features 12th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 720p front-facing camera, 1 USB-C port, 1 USB-A port, a Surface Connect port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Microsoft will sell a 13.5-inch model and a 15-inch model.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 starts at $999.99 for the 13.5-inch model and $1,299.99 for the 15-inch model. Both will be available on October 24.

Surface Studio 2+

Finally, Microsoft revealed an enhanced version of its massive all-in-one computer. The Surface Studio 2+ features a 28-inch PixelSense touch display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor, GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p front-facing camera, stereo 2.1 speakers, dual far field studio microphones, 3 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, a gigabit ethernet port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,499.99 and also launches on October 24.