Every new device Amazon announced at its fall 2022 event

Amazon hosted its annual fall event on Wednesday to announce a range of new devices. The live stream was only available to select members of the press, but if you are looking for a full roundup of all of the big reveals, we’ve got you covered.

Amazon’s 2022 fall event hardware roundup

Here’s every piece of hardware that Amazon announced at its event on Wednesday.

Kindle Scribe

The first reveal of the day was Amazon’s most expensive and capable Kindle to date. As the name would suggest, you can write on the Kindle Scribe. Using Amazon’s new digital pens, you can take notes in the margins of your books, mark up PDFs, and more.

The design is identical to that of the Kindle Oasis, with a wider bezel on one side to hold the device. The Kindle Scribe has a 300ppi, 10.2-inch E Ink screen, 12 weeks of battery life, and it costs $339.99. Preorders open today, and the e-reader will launch this year.

Halo Rise

What if your alarm clock doubled as a sleep tracker? Meet Amazon’s new Halo Rise. Amazon says that the Halo Rise uses built-in sensors to sense “respiration and movement patterns to determine your sleep stages throughout the night.”

When you wake up, you’ll receive a detailed sleep summary along with a sleep score. Beyond tracking sleep, the Halo Rise also includes a digital clock, a powerful wake-up light, an alarm speaker, environmental sensors, and buttons to activate features.

Halo Rise launches this year for $139.99 and comes with 6 months of Halo membership.

Updated Echo lineup

Amazon is updating its entire Echo lineup with notable improvements across the board:

Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock : The latest Echo Dot models have a redesigned audio architecture, new sensors for more contextual Alexa experiences, upgraded high-density dot technology for better visual notifications, and the ability to serve as eero mesh wifi extenders. Echo Dot costs $49.99, and Echo Dot with Clock costs $59.99.

: The latest Echo Dot models have a redesigned audio architecture, new sensors for more contextual Alexa experiences, upgraded high-density dot technology for better visual notifications, and the ability to serve as eero mesh wifi extenders. Echo Dot costs $49.99, and Echo Dot with Clock costs $59.99. Echo Dot Kids : Amazon is adding Owl and Dragon designs to its Echo Dot Kids selection. There will also be new voices to “bring Owl and Dragon to life for Amazon Kids+ subscribers.” The new Echo Dot Kids models also cost $59.99.

: Amazon is adding Owl and Dragon designs to its Echo Dot Kids selection. There will also be new voices to “bring Owl and Dragon to life for Amazon Kids+ subscribers.” The new Echo Dot Kids models also cost $59.99. Echo Studio : The latest Echo Studio has new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. Everything should sound better, and the bass should be deeper. The new Echo Studio in new Glacier White and Charcoal costs $199.99.

: The latest Echo Studio has new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. Everything should sound better, and the bass should be deeper. The new Echo Studio in new Glacier White and Charcoal costs $199.99. Echo Auto: Amazon has completely rebuilt the Echo Auto with a slimmer design and a new adhesive mount. It has 5 mics and costs $54.99.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro and Plus

The new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro uses 3D motion detection with radar and Amazon’s Bird’s Eye View technology to detect anything that comes near your home. There is also a new Ring Spotlight Cam Plus that features the updated design but without the radar or Bird’s Eye View tech. Both come in battery, plug-in, solar, and wired variants. The Pro starts at $230 and the Plus starts at $200, and both will release on October 26.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera

If you’re looking for a more affordable camera, Blink’s new Wired Floodlight Camera might be for you. The camera provides 2600 lumens of LED lighting, 1080p HD live view, and two-way audio. It has enhanced motion detection features and costs $99.99.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt

Amazon added a motorized mount to the Blink Mini, hence the “Pan Tilt” name. You can use the Blink app to remotely pan left and right and tilt up and down. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt will cost $59.99, but if you already have a Blink Mini, you can buy a mount for $29.99.

eero PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway

During the event, eero announced its latest wifi solutions for professional installers:

eero PoE 6 : Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 PoE access point that provides up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and supports more than 100 connected devices. Supports 160 MHz channels and wireless speeds up to 1.5 gigabits per second (Gbps).

: Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 PoE access point that provides up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and supports more than 100 connected devices. Supports 160 MHz channels and wireless speeds up to 1.5 gigabits per second (Gbps). eero PoE Gateway: High-performance wired gateway that supports Internet Service speeds up to 10 Gbps with two 10 gigabits (GbE) ports and eight PoE-enabled 2.5 GbE ports. 100 W of PoE power output when used with the 140 W eero power adapter.

Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s third-gen Fire TV Cube features a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling. It’s available for preorder starting today for $139.99.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Amazon’s new smart remote has a Remote Finder feature, two new customizable buttons, and motion-activated backlighting. Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV players, Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. It costs $34.99.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Amazon also introduced its Fire TV Omni QLED Series on Wednesday. The 65-inch and 75-inch TVs feature 4K QLED displays, up to 96 local dimming zones, support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, and an all-new Ambient Experience.

The new TV will be available in 65 inches for $799.99 and 75 inches for $1,099.99.

