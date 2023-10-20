Apple is probably done releasing new Macs and iPads this year

There’s a very good chance that the new Apple Pencil is the final piece of hardware Apple will release this year. Rumors about new iPad and Mac models have been swirling for months, but based on recent predictions from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we’re going to have to wait until next year to get our hands on any of them.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Prior to the launch of the Apple Pencil (USB-C) on Tuesday, multiple sources claimed that Apple would be unveiling new iPad models as well. That obviously did not come to pass, as the Apple Pencil was the one and only new product that Apple launched.

As noted by MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a number of predictions in recent weeks that all point to the same verdict: Apple is done launching hardware in 2023.

It started on September 8, when Kuo posted the following message on X: “It seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year.” A month and a half later, his prediction holds.

On September 12, he posted again: “New iPad models are unlikely before the year’s end.”

In an X post earlier this week, Kuo updated his prediction from 2022 with new dates, projecting that the refresh of the 24-inch iMac will launch in 2024, while a higher-end 32-inch iMac with a miniLED display will make its debut at some point in 2025.

Finally, in a Medium post this week, Kuo summed up his latest predictions:

There are no new products in 4Q23, and MacBook shipment momentum will be significantly lower than in past peak seasons. The key to no new products is that Apple needs to clear inventory and reformulate new product and marketing strategies for 2024.

This has been a busy year for Apple, but 2024 could be even busier, as all of Apple’s major product lines should see substantial updates alongside the debut of Apple Vision Pro.