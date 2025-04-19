Apple Intelligence vanished off my iPhone, and I barely noticed

Alongside my ChatGPT journey, I’ve also been focusing heavily on learning Italian. That’s why I recently changed my iPhone language to Italian. Che bello. However, as soon as I switched my device’s language, Apple Intelligence disappeared.

Weird, right? After all, Apple Intelligence is available in several different languages, starting with iOS 18.4—including my dear old Brazilian Portuguese. Still, for whatever reason, I noticed the new Siri animation was gone.

The saddest part? That was the only sign that Apple Intelligence wasn’t working. As I mentioned before, I don’t really use Writing Tools, I rarely create Genmojis, and to be honest, I didn’t even notice that the Summarize Notifications feature wasn’t active.

That said, almost a year after being unveiled, the Apple Intelligence platform still feels half-baked to me. Honestly, I’d rather continue enjoying the deeper integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT than rely on what Apple’s currently offering.

Siri still fails to help with basic tasks, and the most important Apple Intelligence feature has been delayed indefinitely. In case you missed it, Apple announced last month that the on-screen awareness feature for Siri wouldn’t ship with iOS 18.4—it’s now postponed to sometime in 2026.

Even more interestingly, later reports revealed that Apple barely had a functional AI-powered Siri when it was introduced during the WWDC 2024 keynote. Over the past year, the company rushed to deliver the impressive-sounding “Siri, what was the podcast my friend sent me the other day?” functionality. But with the current state of Siri, that task became impossible.

And with no new Apple Intelligence features expected before the WWDC 2025 keynote, it just feels like Apple is falling further behind other AI companies. I believe the company has one last chance to get Apple Intelligence right—and if it can’t announce meaningful changes in June, it might be game over for the world’s most valuable company.