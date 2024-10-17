Apple celebrates 10 years of Apple Pay with new features and more payment methods

Apple launched Apple Pay a decade ago. This payment platform integrates hardware and software and has evolved and expanded globally in the past ten years. Cupertino says hundreds of millions of consumers use the service in 78 markets, in tens of millions of stores worldwide, and is supported by more than 11,000 bank and network partners.

The service’s success is revealed by its fanbase; 90% of users cited its ease of use, 88% the privacy it provides, and 87% the security of the service, all pillars of a safe payment service.

“We know how important it is for customers to feel secure and trust that their financial transactions are private when making a payment. That’s why we’re always working to safeguard consumers while also enabling banks to have industry-low levels of fraud for Apple Pay transactions,” says Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s V.P. of the service and Apple Wallet. “And it’s also why Apple Pay was designed to protect users’ highly sensitive personal and financial information, like their card number, which is never shared with merchants. Our customers trust that when they use Apple Pay anywhere, they can have the peace of mind that their payments are protected.”

With iOS 18, Apple is expanding the payment service, offering access to installment loan options from Affirm in the U.S. and Monzo Flex in the U.K. Eligible users in these countries also have the option to access Klarna’s flexible payment options right at checkout online and in-app.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In the future, users will also be able to access installment payment options from eligible credit or debit cards when making online purchases with Apple Pay in the U.S. with Citi, Synchrony, and across eligible, participating issuers with Fiserv; in Australia with ANZ; in Singapore with DBS; in Spain with CaixaBank; and in the U.K. with HSBC, NewDay, and Zilch, with more issuers to follow.

Additionally, with iOS 18, Apple Pay users in the U.S. can now redeem rewards with eligible Discover credit cards when they check out with Apple Pay online and in-app on iPhone and iPad. In the future, users will also be able to redeem rewards for purchases with Apple Pay in the U.S. with Synchrony and across eligible, participating Apple Pay issuers with Fiserv and FIS, and in Singapore with DBS, with more issuers to follow.