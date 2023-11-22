Here’s why you should use Apple Pay instead of a credit card this holiday season

Black Friday is just around the corner. If you’re starting your shopping for this holiday season, you should remember to use Apple Pay or any digital payment service that doesn’t involve your physical credit card.

With so many phishing attacks and fake websites, paying with Apple’s payment option at least ensures you don’t have your credit card data stolen, as every time you make a payment, Apple generates unique credit card information, which can’t be used again.

This is similar to what banks do when you create a temporary virtual credit card – which I definitely recommend using when Apple Pay is not supported. Just create a temporary virtual credit card, purchase that product with that long-awaited discount, and rest easy knowing your data won’t be stolen.

In Brazil, for example, it happens more often than it should that some people can clone your credit card information when paying physically. In that case, paying with Apple’s option avoids this issue. The company explains the technology behind its payment system:

“When you make a purchase, Apple Pay uses a device-specific number and unique transaction code. So, your card number is never stored on your device or on Apple servers. And when you pay, your card numbers are never shared by Apple with merchants. If you prefer not to share your email address with merchants when paying online, you can use Hide My Email to generate unique, random email addresses that automatically forward to your personal inbox.”

In addition, Apple Pay is accepted at over 85 percent of retailers in the U.S., so you can likely use it wherever and however you want. If you’re not sure, just ask. Apple Pay works anywhere that takes contactless payments — from vending machines and grocery stores to taxis and subway stations.

With this tip, I’m sure the holiday season shopping will be easier and more convenient.