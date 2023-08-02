Here’s why everyone should be using Apple Pay

Apple Pay is almost 10 years old. While the adoption of contactless payment took a long time to expand throughout the US, it’s safe to say that having your card stored on your iPhone’s Wallet can help you rest assured that almost anywhere you’ll go, you’ll be able to pay with Apple’s payment system. Just double-tap your iPhone or Apple Watch side button to complete your purchase, and you’re done.

To advertise this convenient and secure way of paying with Apple Pay, Apple has released a new multi-national campaign called “Pay the Apple Way” in the US and the UK. As mentioned previously, while there are a few locations where you can’t use this service in the US, it’s almost impossible to find a venue in the UK where you can’t use contactless payment.

This campaign features a Digital Out-Of-Home experience across prominent street-level and mall placements. In addition, it will be available in the streets of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Atlanta, and Dallas and includes four video advertisements that humorously showcase the ease of Apple Pay.

A press release also says, “a handful of savvy creators from all corners of TikTok for ‘Pay the Apple Way’. Each personality will be given a bespoke question, ‘Can I _____ with Apple Pay?’, sparking creative dialogue around the endless possibilities (and efficiencies) of contactless transactions.” In addition, custom hashtags are available on Twitter so you can try #ApplePay and #PayTheAppleWay.

Why Apple Pay should be your first choice for payments

Apple Pay is broadly accepted, and more than being a convenient way to pay, it’s also very secure. After adding your credit card to your iPhone‘s Wallet, every time you make a payment, it generates a random credit card number. That way, third-party companies can’t track your purchase, nor can someone steal your credit card data to make fraudulent purchases.

In addition, even if you have your phone stolen, your credit card information is always secured, as the criminals would need your Face ID/Touch ID authentication or your password to pay. Also, every time you set up a new device, you must add the CVV of your card so Apple ensures you are the only person using your card.