All of Apple’s iPhone 15 keynote announcements might’ve just leaked

As we expect Apple to announce the iPhone 15 at its Wonderlust event next week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman just published a roundup of everything he expects for this year’s iPhone and Apple Watch updates.

Despite everything we heard this year, Gurman still has some first-hand news to share. For example, Apple is preparing a new U2 chip for the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

This new ultrawide-band chip will improve Find My capabilities so people and devices can be tracked more accurately. In addition, the journalist says, “Apple plans to add this chip to the next versions of all its major products.”

Regarding camera upgrades, Bloomberg says the iPhone 15 Pro will have improved telephoto and ultrawide lenses with more megapixels than last year. At the same time, the Pro Max phone will get a periscope lens from 3x magnification to around 6x – it was rumored that it could go as high as 10x optical zoom.

The back of the iPhone 15 Pro will continue to feature a matte finish, but its side will have a titanium material, making the device 10% lighter and even more resistant. Apple is also revamping the iPhone’s internals so it’s easier to repair – something Apple did with the 2022 iPhone 14.

The colors available will be pink, black, white, blue, and yellow for the standard phones, while the Pro models will come in gray, black, dark blue, and white. Gurman also doubles the rumor that Apple would discontinue leather cases and watch bands.

While he previously said the Apple Watch Series 9 wouldn’t get new sensors, Apple is at least updating some of them. According to the journalist, Apple will not only add a new S9 chip, making the device faster, but it will also get “various sensor and internal component upgrades with a focus on speed, efficiency, and accuracy, including a new version of Apple’s optical heart rate sensor.” A U2 chip is also expected for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Below is everything we expect from Apple to announce next week’s Wonderlust event.