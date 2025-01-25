A year later, Apple Watch Ultra 2 still feels unbreakable

I’ve been using the Apple Watch Ultra 2 since Apple launched it in 2023. A year later, I upgraded to the Black Titanium version. While this new color feels more premium and sleek, I was worried that it might be more prone to scratching. However, I had such a great experience with the Natural Titanium version that I thought I could give it a try.

During the year I spent using the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium, I didn’t care if it might break or scratch since I had bought Apple Care+. Still, even using it carelessly, I have yet to scratch it despite the fact that I’m not careful with it at all. I apparently love bumping it into walls, doors, and even other people’s watches by accident.

The main difference between the Natural Titanium and Black Titanium versions is that the latter sometimes removes the white painting from my door. Still, after I cleaned it, the Black color continued to be intact. Even after using it every day, going to the gym, running outdoors, playing basketball, and occasionally dropping it from the charger, this Apple Watch still feels unbreakable.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Made of aerospace-grade titanium, sapphire crystal, and other materials, this Apple Watch feels lightweight, rugged, and resistant to corrosion—something I couldn’t say about aluminum Apple Watch models.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Besides that, after a year of wearing the Apple Watch Ultra 2 daily, it still had over 97% of battery capacity. This is why when I upgraded to a new color version, I decided not to add Apple Care+. After all, a year wasn’t enough to make this device look worn out.

That said, I can’t wait for this year’s Apple Watch Ultra 3. Not only do rumors reveal that Apple plans to add new sensors, but it will finally have 5G capabilities, which is perfect for my workout routine.

How’s your experience been going with the Apple Watch Ultra? Send me a message at jose@bgr.com.