8 iOS 18 features that Apple has delayed to 2025

With the launch of iOS 18.2 just around the corner, Apple has a few more iOS 18 features that have now been delayed until 2025.

As excited as we are about all of the new features Apple is bringing to iOS 18, the wait for many of them has been longer than we expected. With that in mind, here are all the features iPhone owners are going to receive sometime next year:

Personal context understanding: With Apple Intelligence's on-device semantic index, Siri can understand emails, messages, photos, calendar events, files, and more and can provide answers to personal questions.

In-app actions: Siri can take hundreds of new actions on your behalf in both first- and third-party apps, such as editing a photo, adding a note, and more.

Onscreen awareness: Siri will be able to understand and take action with things on your screen, so when a friend texts you recommending a new coffee shop in the neighborhood, you can ask Siri how long it will take to get there.

Apple Intelligence expansion: Apple promises Apple Intelligence support will expand to new countries and languages in 2025, most likely around iOS 18.4.

Sketch style: With Image Playground, Apple offers animation and illustration styles. However, the Sketch style will likely be delayed. It's currently available as an option in Image Wand but not for the Image Playground app.

Integration with other LLMs: Currently, Apple only offers support for ChatGPT integration with Writing Tools. In the future, the mobile platform is expected to work with other LLMs, such as Google's Gemini and more.

New emoji: Apple usually releases new emojis a few months after its main iOS release. If the company follows the trend, iOS 18.4 could bring new emojis. These are the possible new additions.

Robot vacuum cleaners will be compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automation and scenes and can be activated by a user's voice using Siri.

iOS 18.1 Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro: The all-new Siri design Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While the robot vacuum cleaners feature will likely be released early in 2025 with iOS 18.3, all of these new features will likely be part of iOS 18.4 in the spring.

That being said, it’s possible that most of the Apple Intelligence features related to Siri could be delayed to iOS 19 and beyond. In a previous newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman wrote:

These upcoming upgrades will make Siri easier to use on a day-to-day basis, but it’s not the brain transplant that the service really needs. Siri is still based on an outdated infrastructure — AI models that have been overtaken by the technology used by ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Siri hasn’t yet been rebuilt for the generative AI age, even if Apple is trying to create the impression that it has.

iOS 18 still has several delayed features that might take a long time to become available. Below, you can learn more about what features iOS 18.2 will bring.