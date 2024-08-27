6 current iPhone features I hope Apple improves on the iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 event will take place on September 9. After a year full of rumors and using an iPhone 15 Pro as my daily driver, I have several complaints that I hope will be addressed with this new generation of iPhones. In this article, I’ll highlight some of the issues I’ve had while also detailing what could change based on rumors.

iPhone 16 needs these six features

Better cooling system: Apple did a terrible job with the iPhone 15 Pro’s processor. Even though the A17 Pro is one of the most powerful chips available, it makes my iPhone hot all the time. Since it became available, users have complained about this issue. Apple said it addressed the problem with a few software updates, but, to be frank, those updates did nothing to fix the problem for me.

Even though the titanium frame and a new cooling system should have done the job, it seems the issue is with the A17 Pro manufacturing process. Apple will use a new manufacturing process with the new A18 Pro chip, which should solve this issue.

Better battery life: Let’s be honest, the iPhone 15 Pro has a terrible battery life. Anyone who tells you they can get the whole day with this device without charging is probably a light user who spends most of the day on a computer. Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 Pro Max wasn’t much better, so I felt like I had two years of downgrades.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

From what I recall, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was at its peak in performance vs. battery life. That being said, plenty of rumors say Apple will improve the battery capacity with bigger options. In addition, the new chip will definitely help improve performance.

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Improved optical zoom: Since I use an iPhone 15 Pro, I haven’t had 5x optical zoom for the past year. While attending concerts, it always felt like I couldn’t get the best shots or recordings my friends were getting. With the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple is adding a 5x optical zoom to both models. Although it won’t change how iPhone 16 Pro Max users enjoy their phones, those who prefer the smaller version will definitely get a huge improvement.

A new selfie camera: Despite software improvements, Apple hasn’t changed the selfie camera in a few years. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem the company will change any of that with this year’s iPhone models. So, if you’re expecting a better selfie camera, you’re without luck.

Consistency between cameras: Apple offers great consistency when switching lenses. However, it’s possible to note the differences between the ultra-wide, main, and telephoto. With the iPhone 16, the company is expected to add a 48MP sensor to the ultra-wide system, making it more consistent with the primary lens. Still, to have a full 48MP set, iPhone Pro owners will have to wait until the iPhone 17 Pro.

Less scratchable display: Apple is always improving the durability of its display. However, that doesn’t mean it’s getting less scratchable. Even without putting my iPhone 15 Pro with keys or coins on it, it has several scratches, and I don’t like how screen protectors feel. For a premium device like the iPhone, I would love it if Apple could improve that with new screen technology.

Wrap up

I hope Apple improves these six features on the iPhone 16 Pro. Below, you can learn all the latest rumors about this device.