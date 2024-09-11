iOS 18 review: The beginning of a new era has been delayed

iOS 18 Rating: 4 Stars Apple’s latest operating system update brings several nice-to-have features, but it still lacks Apple Intelligence. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros System looks fresh with several redesigns

After over two months of beta testing, Apple is about to release iOS 18. This latest operating system update for the iPhone revamps Apple’s most important device with a new Home Screen, Control Center, and Lock Screen, as well as more security features and other interesting features. However, while these changes would be enough to describe a big year for iOS, they’re just a tiny part of a big revamp that won’t be available yet.

In our iOS 18 review, we discuss the good, the bad, and the in-between of Apple’s latest iPhone software update.

The biggest design revamp on iOS since iOS 7

Anyone updating to iOS 18 will immediately realize everything looks different. For the first time, Apple is revamping the Home Screen, Control Center, and Lock Screen all at once.

For example, apps can be organized in any way, which means they can be placed anywhere to make it easier for you to reach apps or even display your dog’s face on the screen. App icons and widgets can take on a new look with a dark or tinted effect, and users can make apps appear larger to create the perfect experience for them. In the Lock Screen, it’s possible to choose new widgets instead of the Flashlight and Camera options. Even though I’ll suggest you keep them there, here’s how to customize the iPhone’s Home Screen in iOS 18.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The Control Center now lets people create new groups of widgets for Home controls, connectivity, and music listening and reorganize the widgets’ locations. The new controls gallery displays the full set of available options, and users can customize how the controls are laid out, including adjusting them to the ideal size and creating entirely new groups. Here’s how to customize the iPhone’s Control Center in iOS 18.

What I like the most about this change is that while it gives everything users always ask with several layers of customization, you can still keep your old design as your best, and there isn’t anything wrong with it. I particularly loved tweaking a few toggles on the Control Center, but despite the dark icons on iOS 18’s Home Screen, I’m still rocking the same settings as the past few years.

Apple is finally addressing security issues with new features

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

If the design changes above aren’t enough for you, in this iOS 18 review, we highlight that Apple is taking user privacy to the next level with the ability to hide and lock iPhone apps in iOS 18. Previously, users could use Screen Time or a third-party app to do that. However, anyone can now lock an app behind Face ID or hide it in a discrete folder on the App Library.

Combined with iOS 17 features that won’t let users change sensitive information at once—such as the Apple Account (formerly known as Apple ID), Face ID, or Passcode—this update helps you keep your data safe if you get robbed or if someone is just trying to use your phone without your permission.

In addition, Apple is also transforming the old Passwords section into a standalone app. While it needs more features, such as the ability to store credit cards there, it makes it easier to access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

Finally, privacy comes to the Contacts app. Following the privacy warnings available with the Photos app, Apple wants to make sure iPhone users can keep their contacts private, as they don’t have to share everyone’s information to an app when they just want to send the details about one connection. This is actually one of the most important features of this cycle.

iMessage tries to keep up with the most popular chat apps

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

One of the changes I have to discuss in this review is that iOS 18 adds even more features to Messages. These are the top new functions:

All-new text effects: You can amplify any letter, word, phrase, or emoji with dynamic, animated appearances

You can amplify any letter, word, phrase, or emoji with dynamic, animated appearances Personalize messages: Users can better express tone by adding formatting like bold, underline, italics, and strikethrough;

Users can better express tone by adding formatting like bold, underline, italics, and strikethrough; Tapbacks: Includes any emoji or sticker;

Includes any emoji or sticker; Schedule messages: Over the iMessage menu, you can schedule a message to send later;

Over the iMessage menu, you can schedule a message to send later; Messages via satellite: When cellular and Wi-Fi connections aren’t available, you can send and receive texts, emojis, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS.

In my everyday usage, it makes my messages more fun and helps people better understand what I’m trying to communicate. Being able to include any emoji or sticker in my tap-backs is so much fun, and the new text effects (with AI to predict what I might want to use) are just too good.

A redesign comes to the redesigned Photos app

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

It feels like every couple of years, Apple has an ambitious plan for the Photos app. iOS 18 is no different. With a new redesign, this might be the one to keep.

Apple is moving away from the sidebar and adding a single-view display. It also offers new collections to help users browse by theme without having to organize content into albums, which can be pinned to keep favorites easily accessible.

At first, it might seem like a lot of new information, but Apple did great with the Photos app. You can see our hands-on of this new experience here.

But, hey, where’s Apple Intelligence?

iOS 18.1 Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro: The all-new Siri design Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While you might be excited about all these new features being discussed in the iOS 18 review, you must be asking yourself: When will he talk about Apple Intelligence? Well, this AI platform was announced back in June during WWDC 2024. While it’s going to be made available as a beta later this fall, Apple isn’t releasing Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.

It doesn’t mean this update doesn’t offer new AI capabilities. However, if you thought Apple’s tackle on Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT would be here, you’re wrong. They’re coming as a software update with iOS 18.1, but even that won’t bring what you might want.

Apple has been very slow to adopt Apple Intelligence features during the iOS 18.1 beta cycle, which means even if you have an iPhone 15 Pro (or the upcoming iPhone 16 models), you still won’t be able to enjoy these major features.

There are some other little features you’ll love to know

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Our iOS 18 review might be coming to an end, but there are some other little features that will make you enjoy this update and discover if it’s worth it for you.

First available for macOS Sonoma, Game Mode comes to the iPhone with iOS 18 and enhances the gaming experience with more consistent frame rates;

comes to the iPhone with iOS 18 and enhances the gaming experience with more consistent frame rates; SharePlay with Apple Music allows even more users to share control of music playing from HomePod, Apple TV, or any Bluetooth-enabled speaker, making listening together more fun and engaging

with allows even more users to share control of music playing from HomePod, Apple TV, or any Bluetooth-enabled speaker, making listening together more fun and engaging In the Notes app , formulas and equations entered while typing are solved instantly with Math Notes; you can learn more about the new Notes app here;

, formulas and equations entered while typing are solved instantly with Math Notes; you can learn more about the new Notes app here; In Journal , an all-new insights view helps users keep track of their journaling goals, and the ability to search and sort entries makes it easy to enjoy past memories. You can learn more about the new Journal app here;

, an all-new insights view helps users keep track of their journaling goals, and the ability to search and sort entries makes it easy to enjoy past memories. You can learn more about the new Journal app here; Calendar becomes even more helpful by showing both events and tasks from Reminders.

Should you download iOS 18?

In general, the two months of beta testing were pretty stable. As the Release Candidate version is now available, it’s safe to say that you’ll have a great experience with your current device, as performance and battery life feel the same.

iOS 18 has several quality-of-life improvements, and even if you can’t enjoy Apple Intelligence, Cupertino has lots of features that will almost make you feel like you’re using a new device. This is the beginning of a new era, even if we can’t enjoy it just yet.

That being said, some features might be exclusive to newer iPhones, so keep that in mind.

Device compatibility

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With iOS 17, Apple ditched the iPhone 8 and iPhone X models from its lineup. With iOS 18, Apple continues to offer support for the same iPhones. Here they are:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iOS 18 review wrap up

If you have an iPhone compatible with iOS 18, you should definitely update it. In addition, it’s nice that most features are available for most phones, which means users won’t feel like missing big functions. Even if you want Apple Intelligence, you don’t have to worry, as this platform is still in the early days.

Below, you can keep learning about more features coming to iOS 18 during its 2024-2025 cycle.