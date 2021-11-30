Serious recall issued for 19 delicious desserts – throw them out now

Kroger Co. recently issued a recall for a variety of baked goods because of the possibility the items may contain metal fragments. Specifically, the Kroger recall went into effect earlier this month and if you purchased any baked goods from the grocery giant in recent weeks, you’ll definitely want to take a close look at the items at issue. Note that the recalled products were all sold under the Country Oven brand.

The items subject to the Kroger recall

All told, the Kroger recall involves nearly 20 unique food items. As to how metal fragments possibly got into the finished products, Kroger says that metal fragments may have somehow gotten into the starch used during the baking process.

As a result, be on the lookout for the following items in your pantry. And again, note that all of the items here are under the Country Oven brand.

Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages

White Cake

Chocolate Cake

White/Vanilla Cake

Yellow/Vanilla Cake

Chocolate/Vanilla Cake

Yellow Cake

Bowtie Danish

Cheese Pocket

Angel Food Cake

Yellow/Fudge Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Marble Cake

Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices

Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices

Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake

Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake

Raspberry Cake

Party Baloon Cake

If you’d like more information about relevant UPC codes, you can check that out over here.

All told, the items at issue were available for purchase at stores across nearly 30 states. The states where the items were sold include South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.

In light of the above, anyone with the items listed here should throw them away immediately.

Incidentally, there have been a few notable Kroger recalls this month. For example, nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken at Trader Joe and Kroger were recalled because it might be contaminated with foreign materials.

Users with questions about the Kroger recall can contact the company at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday. The line is open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.