Urgent meat recall: 234,000 pounds were sold so check your fridge now

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which is part of the US Department of Agriculture, recently announced a massive recall that involves nearly 235,000 pounds of pork products. While some recalls are limited in scope, this particular meat recall is jarringly extensive. The underlying cause of the recall, as we’ve seen with other food recalls, is that the food items at issue may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The specific items subject to the recall include fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. As a result, if you have any of the products listed below, you should throw them away immediately.

How to identify the items subject to the meat recall

Image source: Perdue Premium Meat Company

The pork products at issue come from Alexander & Hornung, which is part of Perdue Premium Meat Company. You can view the branding on all the different packaging over here.

The specific items at issue include Wellshire Wood Smoked Ham products, Alexander & Hornung Ham products, food club sliced ham, Garett Valley Farms ham products, Buther Boy ham products, Five Star Brand pepperoni, and Big Y bone-in hickory smoked ham steak. You can view the exhaustive list, along with more detail on each individual product, over here.

Note that all the products subject to the meat recall have a Sell By date that falls somewhere between 12/15/2021 and 5/4/2022. Again, anyone with these products should dispose of them as quickly as possible.

All of the recalled meat items were available for purchase at retail locations across the country. It’s also worth noting that the meat items above all have a tag that reads EST. M10125. This is visible within the USDA logo itself.

Listeria symptoms to be aware of

Listeria can cause a wide range of worrisome symptoms. For example, Listeria in healthy adults can cause symptoms like stomach pain, nausea, headache, confusion fever, and diarrhea. Symptoms are typically more grave for young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. A Listeria infection in pregnant women can cause several complications. In some cases, it can lead to a miscarriage or stillbirth.

In light of the above, consumers with questions about the meat recall can call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703. Consumers can also email Alexander & Horung executive Kerri McClimen at 773-746-7077. Her email is kerrim@alexander-hornung.com.

To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions from the products above. However, because the products may still be in refrigerators, everyone who buys the products above should look at their freezers. And if you may have consumed said product, you should see a health care professional as soon as possible.