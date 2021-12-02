Urgent supplement recall caused by exploding bottles – read this now

The FDA late last month issued a recall for bottles of Candida Flush herb supplements from Mountain Meadow Herbs. While most recalls we see are the result of a contamination issue, this supplement recall is a bit unique, to say the least. Per the FDA, some Candida Flush bottles are prone to becoming pressurized during storage. As a result, opening impacted bottles can pose a danger to users.

“When opened,” the FDA writes, “the product may forcefully expel air as well as portions of capsules and powder. This may result in customers sustaining injuries to their hands and eyes, which may require medical attention.”

How to identify supplements subject to the recall

The brand behind the supplement recall is Mountain Meadow Herbs, a company located in Somers, Montanna. The product at issue was distributed to retailers in a handful of locations, including Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, New York, Tennesee, and Ontario. Additionally, the product was available for purchase in Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

A picture of the bottle is viewable below. Note that the bottles have a UPC code of 8 13086 01593 2. Further, the bottles have a Lot number of 012001l Q and an expiration date of December 2022.

To date, the product in question hasn’t been responsible for any injuries.

Consumers with questions about the supplement recall can contact customer support at 1-888-528-8615. The hotline is open Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 4 PM Mountain Time. Consumers can also email the company with questions or concerns at info@mmherbs.com.

All told, supplement recalls are not exactly common. The most recent example involved a dietary supplement recall that was initiated due to a mislabeling error involving wheat, milk, soy, and coconut.