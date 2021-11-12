Click to Skip Ad
If you use these popular protein supplements, there’s an FDA recall you need to see

November 12th, 2021 at 9:36 AM
The FDA this week announced a recall involving dietary supplements from Nutracap Holdings, a company based out of Georgia. The recall involves six distinct products and is the result of items not properly listing the ingredients wheat, milk, soy, and coconut on the label. This can prove to be problematic for individuals with serious allergies to the ingredients above.

How to identify the recalled products

The protein supplements at issue were available for purchase beginning on June 4, 2020, and were shipped to distributors up until October 1, 2021.

The specific products include:

  • Boba Origin brand 100% Whey Protein Isolate in Brown Sugar Milk Tea flavor
  • Etedream brand Etegrow ISO in Snicker Doodle flavor
  • RAW brand Vegan Protein in Peanut Butter flavor
  • Steel brand Veg-Pro in Cookies & Crème
  • Vital Force brand PureISO in Milk Chocolate Cocoa
  • Vital Force brand Pure ISO in Creamy Peanut Butter Vanilla

The products above all have expiration dates between May 2022 and September 2023. The specific dates, along with relevant lot numbers, can be found here on the FDA website.

The FDA adds that any store with these products should dispose of them immediately. Additionally, stores where the products were available should contact known customers who purchased them.

As is typically the case with these types of recalls, consumers with the protein supplements in question can return them for a full refund.

Consequently, consumers with any questions about the recall can call 1-866-943-5154. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time.

Symptoms associated with soy and milk allergies

According to the Mayo Clinic, soy allergy symptoms can manifest in a variety of ways. Some of the more common symptoms include the following:

  • Tingling in the mouth
  • Hives; itching; or itchy, scaly skin
  • Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, or other body parts
  • Wheezing, a runny nose, or breathing difficulty
  • Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting
  • Skin redness

Some of the more common and immediate symptoms that arise with a milk allergy include hives, wheezing, itching, swelling, coughing, and vomiting.

In some severe cases, individuals with a milk allergy can experience anaphylaxis when exposed to milk. This is a serious condition that requires immediate medical attention and a trip to a nearby hospital. Symptoms associated with anaphylaxis include trouble breathing due to a constricted airway, itching, and shock.

