Scary probiotics recall: If you have this supplement, throw it out now

The FDA this month announced a recall of a probiotics supplement because it may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a germ that can cause disease and serious complications in both humans and animals. The probiotics recall involves two brand names, LiviaOne and BioLifePet.

The items subject to the probiotics recall

All told, there are six items subject to the probiotics recall. They fall under the two brands listed above, LiviaOne and BIoLifePet.

The first items involve LiviaOne Daily Probiotics. This was available in both 2oz and 4oz containers. The former has a UPC code of 030915 107112 while the latter has a UPC code of 030915 107167. These items were shipped between April and August of 2021.

Next up we have LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics. This was available in a 4oz package. It has a UPC code of 030915 107105 and was shipped in late July of 2021.

Following that, we have three varieties of LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics. These items are all available in 1-ounce packaging. The relevant UPC codes are 030915 107198, 030915 107198, and 030915 107198.

Moving along, we have a few probiotics that were available for pets. First up is BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats. This has a UPC code of 030915 107044 and was shipped between May 2021 and July 2021. A similar product for dogs was has a UPC code of 030915 107037.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact Livia Global COO Deborah Moreno. Her phone number is 1-559-372-8593. The hotline is open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Customers can also email the company’s support line at support@liviaglobal.com.

Complete list of probiotics from the recall

To make this as easy as possible, here are all the items from the probiotics recall in one list:

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 2oz – UPC 030915 107112 Ship dates 04/16/2021 – 08/30/2021 (1067 units)

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 4oz – UPC 030915 107167 Ship dates 07/09/2021 – 08/30/2021 (384 units)

Topical Spray LiviaOne Probiotics 4oz – UPC 030915 107105 Ship dates 07/08/2021 – 07/30/2021 (571 units)

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1oz – UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 04/21/2021 – 05/12/2021 (480 units)

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1 oz – UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 07/14/2021 – 08/24/2021 (600 units)

Nasal Probiotics LiviaOne 1 oz – Lot# 010620-1 UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 10/27/2021 – 11/25/2021 (50 units)

BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats – UPC 030915 107044 Ship dates 05/05/2021 – 07/26/2021 (128 units)

BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs – UPC 030915 107037 Ship dates 05/05/2021 – 08/25/2021 (128 units)

The danger of Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Pseudomonas aeruginosa isn’t a household name, but if you take the probiotics above, you should be aware of it. Per the CDC, Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a germ that lives in soil and water. When ingested, it can lead to blood infections and pneumonia. Fever, chills, breathing issues, cough, and chest pain are a few other symptoms.

It’s worth noting that immunocompromised patients are especially likely to experience serious symptoms.