New frozen veggie recall issued because people are breaking their teeth – see if you have any

We’ve seen quite a few quirky and unique food recalls in recent days. Just this week, for example, we highlighted a supplement that was recalled because of a pressure issue that could cause an explosion upon opening. And now comes word via the FDA of another recall involving Broccoli Tots from the popular Birds Eye brand. This Birds Eye recall was put into place because there’s a potential that some packages contain small rocks and metal fragments.

How to identify the items subject to the Birds Eye recall

All told, there are four Broccoli Tots items that are part of the food recall. The relevant UPC code on all items is 00-0-14500-00125- 2. There are six Best By Dates to be aware of: August 19, August 25, August 11, August 12, November 17, and November 10. Note that all of these Best By dates are for 2022.

A picture of the packaging can be seen below:

What’s noteworthy about the Birds Eye recall is that it wasn’t put into place out of an abundance of caution. Per the FDA, Conagra Brands, which is the parent company, has already received two injury reports involving the product. Specifically, the injuries involve dental damage from users biting down on hard foreign objects.

Consumers who have the product above in their freezer should get rid of it as soon as possible. Conagra also urges consumers who may have been injured to talk to a healthcare provider.

Lastly, consumers who have any concerns or questions about the Birds Eye recall can contact the company at 1-800-921-7404. The hotline is open from 9 AM to 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday.