100,000 pounds of chicken are recalled at Trader Joe & Kroger

With Americans likely eating more this week than during any other time during the year, it’s as important as ever to stay aware of any pertinent food recalls. To that end, it’s worth highlighting a new recall involving nearly 100,000 pounds of raw chicken from Innovative Solutions. The chicken recall was brought to light earlier this month by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Department of Agriculture.

Though many food-based recalls we see tend to involve salmonella contamination, this one is a little bit different. More specifically, this recall was initiated because the recalled chicken might contain foreign materials, with bone being one example mentioned by the FSIS.

The chicken subject to the recall

According to the FSIS, the chicken subject to the recall can be found in two products. The first product involves 1 pound packages with four patties with TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS branding.

The lot codes on the label include 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721.

The second product at issue involves 9-pound boxes with 72 pieces of chicken with SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS branding. This product has lot codes of 2361 or 2631 on the outside label.

The chicken at issue comes from Kent, Washington, and was available for purchase across the country. Specifically, these products were available at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide. The products were also available at retail chains like Kroger and Smith’s.

To date, there have been no reports of any individuals experiencing adverse effects from the chicken products above. Nonetheless, the FSIS is urging consumers to check their freezer and toss the product out if they have it.

Consumers with questions about the chicken recall can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-764-6854. The hotline is open from 10 AM to 6 PM Eastern Time. Consumers can also email MPHotline@usda.gov with any questions or concerns.

The media contact for Innovative Solutions is Frank Sorba. His phone number is 1-206-365-7200. His email, per a press release, is frank@innovativesolutionsinc.us.