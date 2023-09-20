Hideo Kojima confirms which Apple devices can play Death Stranding

It’s time to jump back into Death Stranding… if you have the right Apple device.

When Apple hosted WWDC back in June, it talked about some of the new features of the Mac — specifically, its advancements in Metal as well as its new Gaming mode in macOS Sonoma. In a surprise, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima popped up during the keynote to announce that the director’s cut of Death Stranding would be coming to the Mac for the first time.

Jumping forward to this month, Apple talked about all of the gaming advancements that it made for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with its new A17 Pro chip. The processor is Apple’s first that is built on 3-nanometer technology, features a complete redesign to its GPU that boasts a 20% jump in performance, includes an AV1 decoder, and also packs hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The company also revealed that Death Stranding would be coming to the new Pro iPhones alongside Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The game is coming to more devices than we thought

With that in mind, people were wondering exactly which Macs would run the game. Today, Hideo Kojima took to Threads to reveal that not only will Death Stranding be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models and the Mac, but to the iPad too. Specifically, the game will be available on any iPad or Mac with an M1 processor or higher. So, if you have an M1 iPad Air or iPad Pro, you’re good to go. Of course, any iPads or Macs running an M2 chip will also be able to play the game.

Post by @hideo_kojima View on Threads

This is really exciting news. I recently wrote a piece about how, while Apple is touting the gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro and how it will be incredible to play games that have been typically only possible through a console or PC, the real unlock will be when you can play those kinds of games across all of your Apple devices. With Death Stranding coming to not only the iPhone but the Mac and the iPad as well, that reality is almost complete.

It’ll be incredible to play this game, which I usually only thought possible through my PlayStation, using a Backbone controller with my iPhone 15 Pro. It’ll get even crazier when I pick up where I left off on my iPad or Mac. Now, Apple just needs to upgrade the processor in the Apple TV so I can play natively on the big screen as well!

That’s when the full experience will be complete. If Apple pulls that off, I’d honestly start to consider buying a AAA game through the App Store rather than on Xbox or PlayStation. What a world that would be.