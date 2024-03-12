Get your Cybertruck before everyone else – if you own $88,000 of Tesla stock

The Tesla Cybertruck started its first deliveries in November of 2023 and has quickly taken the internet by storm. The truck, which features a very divisive design, has been popping up on YouTube and social media from anyone who has seen it or actually been able to get hands-on with it.

Tesla is ramping up production of the electric truck to keep up with initial demand but most people who preordered are waiting (and likely will be waiting) some time before they will actually get to take delivery of their new truck. However, if you were one of the people who managed to preorder the Foundation Series Cybertruck, you might be able to jump to the front of the line and get your delivery earlier than everyone else.

Tesla has launched a new page on its website that is accepting applications to get earlier delivery of your Foundation Series Cybertruck. People with preorders can sign up for early delivery by March 22nd but you can only sign up for one of your reservations. This early delivery program is also only available in the United States and Canada.

Sign up by Friday, March 22, 2024 11:59 PM CT CDT to take early delivery of a Foundation Series Cybertruck. If confirmed, you will receive an email with additional details prior to the delivery. This program is limited to one reservation per customer and currently available only in the US and Canada.

In order to qualify for earlier delivery, you’ll need to meet all of the eligibility requirements which include your reservation date being before March 1st, that you haven’t gotten a Cybertruck yet, and — here’s the kicker — the fact that you need to own at least 500 shares of Tesla stock.

Interior of the Tesla Cybertruck. Image source: Tesla

That Tesla stock one is brutal, although it feels like the people buying the Cybertruck are already so all-in on Tesla that there might actually be a chance that a lot of them actually own that much Tesla stock. To the moon, Elon!

You can check out all of the eligibility requirements below:

The Cybertruck reservation must be in the participant’s name and have been made prior to March 1st, 2024; The participant has not yet taken delivery of a Cybertruck; Each participant must provide brokerage statements showing that you owned TSLA shares on Feb. 28, 2021 and owned at least 500 TSLA shares on Feb. 29, 2024; The brokerage statements for Feb. 29, 2024 must show that you owned at least 50% of the TSLA shares that you owned on Feb. 28, 2021; and Brokerage statements proving shareholdings must clearly show first/last name, statement date, and Tesla shares. All other information may be redacted.

It seems that the company wants to thank those who have supported them not only by purchasing their vehicles but also by putting money into the company’s stock as well. That’s an interesting program and quite a unique way for people to jump the line ahead of others.

While you would have had to own Tesla stock since 2021 to qualify for the program, I wondered what it would cost to buy your way into early delivery today if the company allowed it. If you bought 500 shares of Tesla stock today to get early delivery of your Cybertruck (which you can’t do) it would cost you over $88,000 — more than many configurations of the truck itself.

If you meet the qualifications, you can sign up for early delivery on Tesla’s Early Cybertruck Delivery page.

This kind of early access program isn’t new. Rivian, which just unveiled the R2, R3, and R3X at an event last week, is offering early delivery of the R2 to current R1T and R1S owners. That’s a different strategy than requiring Rivian stock, but it does still give early supporters first dibs on its upcoming electric SUV.

The point of all of this? If you get in early, you might end up with some perks.