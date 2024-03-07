After years of teases, rumors, and reports, it is finally here. Rivian has finally unveiled its R2 electric SUV at its Thursday event in Laguna Beach, California, and reservations are now open for anyone who wants to jump in on the hype.

One fun thing is that it is actually called R2! Not R2S, but R2. Here’s the quick intro video to check out:

So, what’s the R2 all about? Let’s get into it.

Price

The Rivian R2 has a base price of $45,000. The company says that the vehicle will qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit when it launches, something that Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said in an interview with Jim Cramer earlier this year. So, as long as you qualify for the federal EV tax credit as well, you could get a base model R2 for $37,500.

Design

The R2 is basically a miniature version of the R1S in design. The vehicle will seat five people and

The R2, like the R1T and R1S, will feature a front trunk. The company says, “We design our vehicles to maximize storage throughout. The roomy front trunk offers plenty of space to stow large items from weekend gear to weekly grocery haul.”

Not only do the back seats of the vehicle fold down, but the front ones do, too. This creates a perfect situation for those who want to use their R2 to camp in. With the company’s Camp Mode, which keeps the climate control on while you’re asleep, this could make the vehicle one of the best vehicle camping experiences out there.

The interior looks similar to the R1S as well but packs some interesting features that are unique to it. For instance, while the R1S didn’t have glove boxes, the R2 actually has two of them. It also, of course, features a removable flashlight in the driver-side door.

Features

The R2 will accelerate 0-60 miles per hour in under 3 seconds and have a range of up to over 300+ miles, but you’ll need to purchase the upgraded Large battery pack to get that full range. The base model of the vehicle features the Standard battery pack, which features a range of 270 miles.

While the R1T and R1S launched with CCS, Rivian confirmed that the R2 will use Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) connector. That’s not a huge surprise — Scaringe has said that all Rivian vehicles manufactured in 2025 and after will use the connector.

You’ll also be able to pop the back quarter windows out of the vehicle, turning the SUV into something closer to a Jeep. The company says, “Let the ocean breeze in or listen to wind in the pines. Pop out the rear windows and roll everything down for an open-air experience that invites the outdoors in.” The back window also rolls down so you can store more gear half in and half out of the vehicle.

The Rivian R2 will officially roll off the production line in 2026. The company says it will make the first deliveries in the first quarter of that year.

Reservations for the R2 are now open and cost $100. I personally put a reservation in — this will definitely be my first electric vehicle.

If you want to watch the full reveal event, you can check it out below: