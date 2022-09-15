The best action camera flashlights in 2022

Where a regular action camera might struggle, perhaps due to low light, the best action camera flashlights have got you covered. Irrespective of the lighting in your environment, with the right action camera flashlight, you’ll be able to capture super bright photos and videos of your lovely adventures. This article will help you find the perfect action camera flashlight. The perfect action camera that gives you the best experience. All you have to do is keep reading!

Suptig Action Camera Flashlight

Suptig Action Camera Flashlight 500 lumens

Wide-angle lens

Three lighting modes

1050mAh rechargeable battery
Pros Waterproof to 147 feet

Perfect for water activities

24-month warranty

24-month warranty
Rechargeable battery with up to 1.5 hours of run time
Cons It may be too bright for some users

Explicitly designed for GoPro cameras, this flashlight offers various features to help you get the best video/picture quality. It’s waterproof up to 147 feet which allows you to use it for any water activity you want. The waterproof light also has three lighting modes; Normal, Power Saving Mode, and Flash. With either of these modes, you get to choose the best light for your needs.

With its powerful LED light providing 500 lumens of maximum brightness, you can easily see underwater. You’ll also be able to capture more of your surroundings in your videos with the wide-angle lens it offers.

The Suptig Action Camera Flashlight has a 1050mAh rechargeable battery. This allows for up to 1.5 hours of runtime on high settings. If you need a bit of extra light, you can always switch to the SOS mode. This gives about six hours of runtime.

The Suptig Action Camera is perfect for long dives or nighttime swims. It also comes with a 24-month warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Suptig Diving Light High Power Dimmable Waterproof LED Video Light Fill Night Light Diving Unde…

GoPro Light Mod

GoPro Light Mod Built-in rechargeable battery

Up to 200 lumens

Up to 200 lumens
Waterproof to 33 feet
Pros Four levels of brightness

Rechargeable battery with up to six hours of runtime

Tough and waterproof

Compact design

Compatible with various GoPro mounts and accessories
Cons You need a media mod to hook up to the camera

The GoPro Light Mod is ideal for all conditions, thanks to its compact design, waterproof depth of 33 feet, and rugged construction. It has four levels of brightness that help you get crisp photos and videos even in low light conditions.

It can provide up to 200 lumens of magnetic swivel clip light! This makes it ideal for illuminating dark areas or providing extra light when shooting a video.

There’s also a built-in rechargeable battery that provides up to six hours of runtime in the flashlight. This battery life makes it ideal for long shoots.

GoPro Light Mod - Official GoPro Accessory

ULANZI VL-81 LED Video Light w Softbox

ULANZI VL-81 LED Video Light w Softbox Built-in lithium battery

Softbox design

Three cold shoe mounts

Type-C charging interface
Pros 81 beads produce bright, even light

Softbox design prevents harsh or dazzling light.

Adjustable color temperature

Built-in lithium battery
Cons You need a better choice for portraits

This top-of-the-line light is perfect for videographers or photographers. It has 81 beads that produce a bright and even light perfect for filling in any shadows.

It also has a softbox design that ensures the light isn’t too harsh or dazzling. And an adjustable color temperature that helps you get the perfect light for any environment.

The ULANZI VL-81 LED Video Light w Softbox has a built-in lithium battery and a Type-C charging interface. The light also has three cold shoe mounts. These mounts allow you to connect multiple portable action camera flashlights to create a more powerful lighting setup.

It is portable, lightweight, and affordable, and quite similar to the Viltrox VL 162T CRI95.

VL-81 LED Video Light w Softbox, Portable Light for Photography Cold Shoe On-Camera Video Light…

ULANZI VL49 LED Video Light

ULANZI VL49 LED Video Light Rechargeable lithium 3.7V 2000mAh battery with USB-C cable

49 LED beads and 95+ CRI

Soft light board

Cold shoe mounts
Pros It is portable

Perfect for close-up photography and filmmaking

It works with a variety of cameras and lenses
Cons It is not water resistant

The ULANZI VL49 LED Video Light has a 2000mAh built-in battery. Meaning it can illuminate the room for 120 minutes at full brightness and 300 minutes at least brightness.

With its 49 LED beads and a CRI of 95 or higher, it is ideal for magnification and streamline editing. It has a value of 5500 in terms of color temperature, and this fully captures natural light’s character.

Although it isn’t water resistant, it has an extensible connecting system. The three-connection interface allows several light panels to connect, enhancing the lighting impact. The top interface is one, and the sides are the other two.

ULANZI LED Video Light works well with DSLRs, Sony, Canon, and GoPro action cameras.

ULANZI VL49 2000mAh LED Video Light w 3 Cold Shoe, Rechargeable Soft Light Panel, Portable Phot…

Suptig 84 LED Dimmable Video Light

Suptig 84 LED Dimmable Video Light Waterproof depth of 147 feet

Five different light colors

60-degree angle

72 LED lights
Pros Weatherproof

Waterproof

Easy to use

Backed by a two-year warranty
Cons It may not fit some GoPros without an adapter

The Suptig 84 LED Dimmable Video Light works well with practically all DSLRs and GoPro cameras. It is also quite popular amongst artists and easy to use.

It is weather and waterproof, with an impressive depth of 147 feet for shooting underwater. When used repeatedly in deep fresh or saltwater, its long-lasting materials prevent it from corrosion.

It offers five different colors of light that may be used as illumination – white light, red signal, pink light, blue light, and golden light. You can adjust the brightness of each hue separately to fit your needs or preference.

The light has 72 LEDs for strong illumination, a 60-degree angle, and a two-year warranty with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Suptig Underwater Lights Dive Light 84 LED High Power Dimmable Waterproof LED Video Light Water…

Neewer Waterproof Video Light

Neewer Waterproof Video Light Three color filters

20 LEDs, 700 lumens, and 5500K color temperature

Three lighting modes

2500 mAh battery with USB charging cable
Pros Waterproof

Easy to attach
Cons It becomes hot quickly when used in High Light mode in the air

Apart from being easy to attach to different models of action and photo cameras, this flashlight offers a lot more. It is a waterproof action camera flashlight with a maximum dive depth of 131 feet.

Neewer Waterproof Video Light has three color filters – white, orange, and purple. These help with shooting videos even in challenging environments. It also has three lighting modes – high, low, and SOS light modes.

Powered by a 2500mAh battery recharged via a USB charging cable, this outstanding device features 20 LEDs with a maximum brightness of 700 lumens and a color temperature of 5500K.

Neewer Waterproof Up to 131ft/40m Underwater 20 LED 700LM Flash Dimmable Fill Night Light with…

GoPro Zeus Mini Rechargeable LED Light

GoPro Zeus Mini Rechargeable LED Light Strong 360˚ swivel

Waterproof depth of 33 feet

Lumen output range of 20 to 200

Four levels of brightness
Pros Weatherproof

10m waterproof depth

6 hours battery lifespan
Cons Quite expensive for an action camera flashlight

This versatile, weatherproof, and hands-free LED clip light is ideal for securely snapping away while hiking or during other recreational exercises. Its 360-degree solid swivel makes it easy to change the angle of your illumination. It has a waterproof depth of approximately 33 feet and it’s a good option for shooting aquatic sports.

It is compatible with all GoPro action cameras and has an internal lithium battery of up to 6 hours. Its lumen output ranges from 20 to 200, and there are four levels of brightness (20 lumens for level 1, 60 lumens for level 2, 125 lumens for level 3, and 200 lumens for level 4).

When the overdrive option is engaged, a flash of extremely brilliant light that can last up to 30 seconds goes off. The light features a signaling strobe mode that may be employed.

The flashlight is adhesive and can be attached to a variety of surfaces. You can attach it to a hat, helmet, back strap, or other things and enjoy hands-free illumination for any activity or sport.

GoPro Zeus Mini Rechargeable LED Light Magnetic 360 Degree Swivel Clip Light with Brightness Be…

HONGDAK Diving Light

HONGDAK Diving Light Waterproof depth of 147 feet

400-lumen maximum brightness

3 LEDs with a wide-angle lens

1000mAh polymer battery

High-quality stainless steel and ultra-durable PC (polycarbonate) construction
Pros Water-resistant

Useful for a variety of outdoor activities

Portable

Two-year warranty
Cons Not very intuitive to use

As the name suggests, the HONGDAK Diving Light is useful for various water activities. It is utterly watertight and water-resistant for up to 147 feet deep. You can even venture dive or kayak at dusk and still capture quality feed. This is due to its 400-lumen maximum brightness and broad angle that illuminates your image and the surrounding area.

Aside from water activities, you can also use the flashlight for sports like hiking, cycling, skiing, and camping. It is highly compatible with almost all action cameras. It can also be connected to the Hero 4 Session’s waterproof case and functions well with various camera add-ons.

The action camera light setup has three LEDs that emit 400 lumens of light at a broad angle of 55000K-6000K. It is portable, weighing 0.4 pounds.

In addition, the flashlight comes with a 1000mAh polymer battery and is built with high-quality stainless steel and ultra-durable PC (polycarbonate). They are both corrosion-resistant, even when used underwater repeatedly. The set comes with a two-year warranty with a 30-day refund policy.

HONGDAK Waterproof Dive Light for GoPro Video Light Rechargeable LED Fill Night Light Underwate…

VILTROX VL-162T CRI95+ LED Video Light

VILTROX VL-162T CRI95+ LED Video Light 162 LEDs

95+ CRI

Removable battery

Built-in LCD display

Hot shoe mount
Pros Built-in LCD display

It is portable and easy to use

Detachable white light filter
Cons It is not waterproof

Like its name, this flashlight features 162 LEDs, adjustable brightness of 20%-100%, 1070 lumens max., 1250 lux 1m, and a color temperature of 3300K-5600K, with a CRI of 95+.

It has four filters: white, red, green, and blue. You can remove or install these filters as you please. The action camera also has a removable battery with its runtime depending on the light output level and exact battery type, but it operates for up to three hours.

The flashlight might not be waterproof, but it makes up for this with its built-in LCD display. This display shows the most critical parameters to the user, like the remaining battery, output power, and color temperature.

There’s also a hot shoe mount included in the flashlight that allows the user to adjust light direction as they see fit. The two slots on the sides enable users to mount extra flashlights when needed.

The physical dimensions of the flashlight are 6.61 x 3.86 x 1.26 inches (~168 x 98 x 32 mm), and its weight depends on the exact configuration.

VILTROX VL-162T CRI95+ LED Video Light, Portable on Camera Photo Light Panel Dimmable for DSLR…

Some helpful tips for shooting in low light

If you’ve decided on the right action camera flashlight for you, here are some helpful tips for shooting in low light:

Raise your light source

By increasing the height of your light source, the quality of your film when shooting in low light or at night might increase significantly. You can improve your nighttime photography with one of the action camera flashlights mentioned above.

Move your cameras slowly

Moving your camera fast when photographing, especially in low light, can result in a noisy and unpleasant film. It would help if you moved your camera slowly and evenly in low light. You’ll get the best quality if you carefully do this.

Fix your action camera

The Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) on your action camera can make your video appear noisy even after properly stabilizing your film. You should consider getting a gimbal stabilizer instead of depending on the EIS on your action camera. With this, you may obtain the needed stability for fluid and shake-free shots without sacrificing the quality of the video.

