Apple is releasing iOS 18 today. With 250+ new features, this is the next major software update for the iPhone, and it comes ahead of the launch of iPhone 16 later this week. Here’s everything you need to know about how to download iOS 18.
Here’s when iOS 18 will be available
Apple said iOS 18 would be available on September 16. If the company follows the trend, this is when you should expect this software update to be available on your iPhone:
- 10 a.m. PT
- 1 p.m. ET
Over-the-air updates might take a while, so your device will receive the update anytime between 10 a.m. PT and 10:30 a.m. PT.
iOS 18: Step by step to download the new version
Here’s how to download iOS 18:
- On your iPhone, open the Settings app
- Tap General, and then Software Update
- If you’re not running the latest iOS 17 update, which is iOS 17.6.1, a major prompt will tell you to update to that version; however, at the bottom of the screen, an iOS 18 update option will appear.
- If you are running the latest iOS 17 update, a major prompt will ask you to update to iOS 18
What if I can’t download iOS 18?
There are a few reasons why the option to download iOS 18 is unavailable:
- You’re running the RC version of iOS 18: If that’s the case, you’re already running the final version of iOS 18
- You’re running iOS 18.1 beta: If you’re on the developer’s beta of iOS 18.1, you can’t download the public iOS 18 version unless you downgrade to this version, which we don’t recommend.
- It does not appear at all: You don’t have a compatible device, or Apple hasn’t released it yet.
Compatible devices
If you want to install iOS 18, you need to know if the update is compatible with your iPhone. These are the devices getting iOS 18 today:
- iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd gen)
- iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd gen)
- iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Wrap up
