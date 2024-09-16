Apple is releasing iOS 18 today. With 250+ new features, this is the next major software update for the iPhone, and it comes ahead of the launch of iPhone 16 later this week. Here’s everything you need to know about how to download iOS 18.

Here’s when iOS 18 will be available

Apple said iOS 18 would be available on September 16. If the company follows the trend, this is when you should expect this software update to be available on your iPhone:

10 a.m. PT

1 p.m. ET

Over-the-air updates might take a while, so your device will receive the update anytime between 10 a.m. PT and 10:30 a.m. PT.

iOS 18: Step by step to download the new version

Here’s how to download iOS 18:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

Tap General, and then Software Update

If you’re not running the latest iOS 17 update, which is iOS 17.6.1, a major prompt will tell you to update to that version; however, at the bottom of the screen, an iOS 18 update option will appear.

If you are running the latest iOS 17 update, a major prompt will ask you to update to iOS 18

What if I can’t download iOS 18?

There are a few reasons why the option to download iOS 18 is unavailable:

You’re running the RC version of iOS 18: If that’s the case, you’re already running the final version of iOS 18

If that’s the case, you’re already running the final version of iOS 18 You’re running iOS 18.1 beta: If you’re on the developer’s beta of iOS 18.1, you can’t download the public iOS 18 version unless you downgrade to this version, which we don’t recommend.

If you’re on the developer’s beta of iOS 18.1, you can’t download the public iOS 18 version unless you downgrade to this version, which we don’t recommend. It does not appear at all: You don’t have a compatible device, or Apple hasn’t released it yet.

Compatible devices

If you want to install iOS 18, you need to know if the update is compatible with your iPhone. These are the devices getting iOS 18 today:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Wrap up

Now that you know how to download iOS 18, check out our review, which discusses the most important changes with this software update.