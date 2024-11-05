How to track 2024 presidential election results right on your iPhone lock screen

It’s Election Day in the US. For the 2024 presidential race, iPhone and iPad users can follow the election results with Apple’s Live Activity feature right from their Lock Screen. Users only have to go through a few steps to follow the 2024 US election results on their iPhone and iPad devices.

You must have an iPhone 14 Pro or later model running at least iOS 16.1. The iPad, on the other hand, must be running at least iPadOS 17. Then, follow the steps below:

Open the Apple News app

Tap the “Follow Live” button below Top Stories’ America Votes 2024

Apple will let you know you can get real-time updates on your Home Screen and Lock Screen when the event starts

With polls closing as soon as 6 pm ET, it’s possible that Apple will start displaying the 2024 US election results after that. The Live Activity is pretty simple and will offer how close the two candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are to getting 270 delegates. The Live Activity will also display how many Congressmen the Democrats and Republicans are getting for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Apple’s Live Activity for the 2024 US election is similar to the one made by Brazilian developer Sorcererhat. For the municipal elections, the developers released Apuração Dinâmica, which helped track the candidates across every city of the country using the iPhone’s Live Activity feature.

Here’s how Apuração Dinâmica was displayed during Brazil’s municipal elections Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Since Brazil has an electronic poll system, all the results were in a few hours after the polls closed. For the US, of course, it will take longer to discover the 2024 US election results as every state ends and counts the polls independently.

That being said, you’ll be able to follow the US election results for the first time on your iPhone as soon as they’re announced.