Hidden iPhone feature can translate laundry care symbols and dashboard warning lights

In iOS 15, Apple introduced a new feature called Visual Look Up. Even though it’s pretty useful, some people might consider it a hidden iPhone feature, as it’s really easy to miss. Not only can this interesting new feature major points of interest, plants, animals, and more, but it also has a feature almost no one seems to know about: It can explain things like laundry care symbols and dashboard warning lights.

In this article, you’ll learn how this feature works, what you can do with it, and all of the ways you can make use of it while you’re out and about with your iPhone.

Visual Look Up 101

The Visual Look Up feature is available in the following languages:

English

German

French

Italian

Japanese

Spanish

In addition, it requires an iPhone XR or newer, preferably running the latest iOS update.

Where you can find it, and how to use it

Visual Look Up, this hidden iPhone feature, can be used in Photos, Safari, Quick Look, and more. Follow the steps below to understand how to use it:

You can open a full-screen photo or image or pause a video at any frame. If the Info button displays a symbol with stars, Visual Look Up is available.

Tap the starred Info button, then tap Look Up at the top of the photo information to view the Visual Look Up results.

Tap to close the Visual Look Up results, then swipe down on the photo or video frame to close the photo information.

Best use cases for Visual Look Up

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Now that you know what languages are available, where to find them, and how to use them, it’s safe to assume you’re looking for ways to make the most of this hidden iPhone feature.

Laundry care symbols: Take a picture of an article of clothing. If you don’t know what the symbols on it mean, follow the steps presented to learn how to care for it.

Dashboard warning lights: Do you know what all the dashboard warning lights mean in your car? You can use Visual Look Up to figure out if you need to see a mechanic.

Animal species: Visual Look Up can identify different kinds of animals.

Dog breeds: Find out if you’re looking at a Labrador or a Golden Retriever.

Food: Apple says that taking a picture of food might suggest related recipes.

Plants and flowers: Discover what type of plant or flower you’re looking at.

Landmarks: You finally made it to London, but you’re unsure if you’re at the Tower Bridge or the Tower of London. Visual Look Up can identify the landmark for you.

Wrap up

The best part about this hidden iPhone feature is that Apple constantly updates it. With every major iOS update, the company improves this Google Lens-like functionality. iPhone 16 users can go a step further with Visual Intelligence. You can learn more about it below.