Galaxy Fold 6 SE’s release date and price might have leaked 

We expected Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE in late September and start selling it in select markets. That didn’t happen, but recent leaks indicate the ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant is on its way rather than being postponed or discontinued.

We saw renders of the device several weeks ago. Then, a leaker posted bits and pieces of what seemed like official renders of the “slim edition” Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE phone.

That’s not what SE stands for, though it would certainly qualify. This will be Samsung’s thinnest foldable phone ever if the rumors are correct. It’s a device Samsung needs to prove to the world that it can match the foldables coming out of China.

Honor and Xiaomi have launched two Fold-type devices this year that are thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Honor launched a thinner foldable last year, the Magic V2. The Magic V3, which dropped a few months ago, is somehow even slimmer than the V2.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

A new report suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE’s release date is approaching. Samsung should unveil it in the coming weeks. The report also says the phone will be expensive, featuring a higher price tag than the thicker model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, launched this summer, also features a thinner profile than its predecessors. But at 5.6mm when unfolded, the handset is thicker than Honor’s Magic V3 and its 4.4mm profile. The Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick when folded.

A report from Korean FNN News offers dimensions for the Galaxy Z Fold SE. The handset will supposedly measure 4.9mm when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded. Again, this won’t beat the new Honor phone, which is 9.3mm thick when folded. However, it still marks tremendous progress for Samsung.

Other changes concern the display sizes. The cover screen will measure 6.5 inches, slightly larger than the Fold 6’s 6.3-inch screen. On the inside, we have an 8-inch foldable screen, which is also larger than the 7.8-inch screen Samsung used for the regular Fold 6.

The report also cites the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE’s strong build quality as one of its advantages over competitors. The other is the built-in Galaxy AI capabilities.

FNN News says Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE on October 25th. It’s very likely the phone will go on preorder soon after launch. However, I’ll remind you the ultra-thin foldable should be available only in select markets, including China and Korea.

As for the price, don’t expect it to be more affordable than the thicker Fold 6. The report says the phone’s starting price might be 3 million won in Korea, or about $2,206.

The cheapest Fold 6 costs 2.23 million won, or $1,640. That might be a problem for Samsung, especially in the key market it’s targeting. Foldable phones from local vendors are more affordable in China. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE will have to compete against those prices.

It’s unclear whether the slimmer Fold 6 will launch in the US or Europe at this time.