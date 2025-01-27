Apple has finally explained how to update AirPods firmware

One of Apple’s greatest mysteries has been solved. After years of guessing how to update AirPods firmware, the company finally explained the exact steps to get the latest features for its popular headphones. While the method is similar to what news outlets have suggested over the years, it’s nice to have official confirmation from Apple itself.

Like software updates, new firmware versions bring more features, bug fixes, and stability improvements. Just this week, Apple issued a new beta for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. With the iOS 18 release, the company added a few new features for AirPods Pro 2 users.

Previously, users had to wait for their AirPods firmware to mysteriously update, but now, a six-step guide (five steps for AirPods Max) shows us how to update AirPods firmware:

Make sure that your AirPods are in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi. Put your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid. Plug the charging cable into your charging case, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port. Keep the lid of the charging case closed, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update. Open the lid of the charging case to reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Check the firmware version again.

This information is available in a support document published today on Apple’s website, which was spotted by MacRumors writer Aaron Perris.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

To ensure you have all the new features, these are the latest AirPods firmware updates available for all of Apple’s wireless headphones:

AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 7B21

AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 7B21

AirPods Pro 1: 6F21

AirPods 4: 7B20

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: 7B20

AirPods 3: 6F21

AirPods 2: 6F21

AirPods 1: 6.8.8

AirPods Max (USB-C): 7A291

AirPods Max (Lightning): 6F21

You can identify your AirPods’ current firmware by opening the iPhone’s Settings, tapping on your connected AirPods, and checking the firmware version. Below, you can learn how to reset your AirPods.