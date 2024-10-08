Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech How To

How to use iOS 18’s AI-powered Writing Tools

By
Published Oct 8th, 2024 9:19AM EDT
iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 18's Writing Tools feature with Apple Intelligence
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

The Apple Intelligence platform offers several AI features. Even though they didn’t land with iOS 18, iOS 18.1 will soon bring many of them to iPhone 15 Pro (or newer) users. If you’re running the developer’s or public betas, you can already take advantage of Writing Tools, one of the many functions available with Apple Intelligence.

In this article, you’ll learn what Writing Tools is all about, how to take the most out of it, and why you should be using it now.

Work smarter, not harder, with Writing Tools

Apple says Apple Intelligence powers new Writing Tools, which “help you find just the right words virtually everywhere you write.” With enhanced language capabilities, you can summarize an entire lecture in seconds, get the short version of a long group thread, and minimize unnecessary distractions with prioritized notifications. Here’s how to take advantage of it.

How do you find Writing Tools in iOS 18?

To start using iOS 18’s Writing Tools, users need an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 model running iOS 18.1 (currently available in developer’s beta and public beta). Their Siri needs to be set to American English. Here’s how to activate Apple Intelligence on your device. Once you follow those steps, here is how you can use Writing Tools.

  • Select a text; it can be something you’ve written, what someone sent you, or even something you’re reading online
  • Tap Writing Tools

How to use iOS 18’s Writing Tools for your writing

iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 18's Writing Tools feature with Apple IntelligenceImage source: José Adorno for BGR

There are five different kinds of ways to master Writing Tools for your writing, including:

  • Proofread: Apple Intelligence can correct your grammar
  • Rewrite: Use Apple Intelligence to rewrite something you’ve written in three different ways:
    • Friendly: Creates a friendly tone to a message you’ve written
    • Professional: Creates a professional tone to a message you’ve written
    • Concise: Makes your writing more concise

How to use iOS 18’s Writing Tools to summarize messages and more

iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 18's Writing Tools feature with Apple IntelligenceImage source: José Adorno for BGR

iOS 18’s Writing Tools can also be used to summarize messages, articles, and more. Following the same steps above, you can quickly read the most important points of a message with these possibilities:

  • Summary
  • Key Points
  • Table
  • List

Wrap up

Now you know how to use Writing Tools. BGR will update this article once this feature is available to all users.

Don’t Miss: How to use Apple Intelligence on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News