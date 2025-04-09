Google adds even more Gemini features to Workspace

Google continues to make a bold bet on just how much we’ll use AI in the workplace. The tech giant says it will bring a slew of new AI-powered Gemini features to Google Workspace in the coming months, hoping to turn its suite of tools into your ultimate personal assistant.

The new wave of Gemini features goes beyond passive suggestions like rewriting sentences poorly, Google promises. One of the biggest additions will be Workspace Flows, a no-code automation tool that uses AI to orchestrate complex, multi-step workflows.

Need to scan policy documents, trigger approvals, or sort support tickets? Just describe the goal in plain language, and Flows will design a logic-based automation that handles it—all while tapping into files in Drive and custom Gemini-powered AI agents Google calls Gems.

In Google Docs, Gemini will also offer an improved Help Me Write tool, which the company says will act more like a writing coach than a grammar checker. It will be able to help sharpen arguments, improve structure, and ensure formatting consistency.

If you’d rather listen than read, Docs will also offer support for full audio versions of documents or the option to generate short, podcast-style summaries. Google Workspace is also getting more Gemini-powered features in Sheets.

The upcoming Help Me Analyze feature could make spreadsheets less intimidating. It can provide trend detection and interactive charts while also offering guidance even for non-experts. These features will join Google’s testing of Gemini in Calendar, which is already well underway, as well as previous Gemini features released across Gmail and more.

Meet and Chat are also getting upgrades courtesy of Gemini. In Meet, Gemini can now be able to recap discussions, summarize missed segments, and even assist with talking points before you speak up. In Chat, simply typing “@gemini” will let you pull chat summaries, clarify questions, or keep track of decisions—all in the middle of a group conversation.

Behind all of these updates is also a major focus on privacy and control. Google says Gemini never trains on your data without permission. Meanwhile, new data residency options will give businesses more authority over where information is stored and processed to help comply with privacy rulings like the GDPR.

Whether or not you choose to take advantage of Google’s new Workspace Gemini features is up to you, though. But they’ll be rolling out to Alpha users in the coming weeks, with wider rollouts planned down the line.