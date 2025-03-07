Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech News

Google is testing Gemini AI in Google Calendar – here’s what it does

By
Published Mar 7th, 2025 4:34PM EST
Google Gemini.
Image: Google

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Google is officially testing Gemini integration with Google Calendar. If you’ve been holding out hope that the Google-powered AI would make the jump to your calendar, you likely won’t have to wait much longer.

The feature is currently only available in Workspace Labs, which is essentially Google’s “beta” program for new workspace features that will soon be available in Calendar, Gmail, and the rest of its online workspace apps.

Based on the details outlined in Google’s announcement of the new integration, it looks like only basic commands and prompts are available at the moment. You can ask Gemini to add events, provide details about events, and other things like that. It’s basically everything you’d want to ask an AI assistant to do, and it’s all available in your browser.

Gemini AI assistant in Google Calendar in web browserImage source: Google

Considering Google has slowly been ticking off more features for Gemini on its various platforms—including planning to bring Gemini live video to Android this month—it isn’t all that surprising to see Google Calendar getting Gemini integration finally. We’ve already have integration with the AI in Docs, Sheets, and other Google Worksuite apps, so it was really only a matter of time before Calendar got the same treatment.

As usual, you can provide details about how Gemini responds to help Google improve the service, and you even have control over deleting your recent Gemini history. It’s unclear if having Google’s Premium AI subscription and access to the “better” versions of Gemini will make the assistant work any better in Calendar—though it hasn’t ever seemed to make a massive difference in the other Workspace apps.

You can join Google Workspace Labs to get a chance at trying these kind of feature releases early, though keep in mind that the exact way they work, and their reliability may change over time as Google improves them.

Personally, I don’t mind seeing Gemini in Calendar. Even on my iPhone, I’ve used Gemini a good bit to help with minor planning for things, so being able to tell it to add new events to my calendar in my browser will be a welcome addition. Of course, I know not everyone sees the invasion of more AI features in our everyday tools as a good thing, so the usefulness of this new feature will vary greatly depending on how you feel, and how much you even use Google Calendar as a whole.

Don’t Miss: AMD’s new Ryzen 9 processors expected to launch March 12, leaks reveal

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News