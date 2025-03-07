Google is testing Gemini AI in Google Calendar – here’s what it does

Google is officially testing Gemini integration with Google Calendar. If you’ve been holding out hope that the Google-powered AI would make the jump to your calendar, you likely won’t have to wait much longer.

The feature is currently only available in Workspace Labs, which is essentially Google’s “beta” program for new workspace features that will soon be available in Calendar, Gmail, and the rest of its online workspace apps.

Based on the details outlined in Google’s announcement of the new integration, it looks like only basic commands and prompts are available at the moment. You can ask Gemini to add events, provide details about events, and other things like that. It’s basically everything you’d want to ask an AI assistant to do, and it’s all available in your browser.

Image source: Google

Considering Google has slowly been ticking off more features for Gemini on its various platforms—including planning to bring Gemini live video to Android this month—it isn’t all that surprising to see Google Calendar getting Gemini integration finally. We’ve already have integration with the AI in Docs, Sheets, and other Google Worksuite apps, so it was really only a matter of time before Calendar got the same treatment.

As usual, you can provide details about how Gemini responds to help Google improve the service, and you even have control over deleting your recent Gemini history. It’s unclear if having Google’s Premium AI subscription and access to the “better” versions of Gemini will make the assistant work any better in Calendar—though it hasn’t ever seemed to make a massive difference in the other Workspace apps.

You can join Google Workspace Labs to get a chance at trying these kind of feature releases early, though keep in mind that the exact way they work, and their reliability may change over time as Google improves them.

Personally, I don’t mind seeing Gemini in Calendar. Even on my iPhone, I’ve used Gemini a good bit to help with minor planning for things, so being able to tell it to add new events to my calendar in my browser will be a welcome addition. Of course, I know not everyone sees the invasion of more AI features in our everyday tools as a good thing, so the usefulness of this new feature will vary greatly depending on how you feel, and how much you even use Google Calendar as a whole.