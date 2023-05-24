Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger make his TV debut this week in the Netflix series Fubar

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix series Fubar, in which he plays a CIA operative who comes out of retirement to go back into the field one last time, is a big moment for the Terminator star.

The 8-episode action-comedy, which hits the streaming giant on May 25, actually marks the first time that the 75-year-old action star known for a string of movie blockbusters like Total Recall, True Lies, and Kindergarten Cop has starred in a TV series. Perhaps in honor of that milestone, and in advance of the debut of Fubar from creator Nick Santora, Netflix also decided to humorously award Schwarzenegger with an all-new designation from the company:

He’s the streamer’s newest CAO — its “Chief Action Officer.”

“I’m back, baby,” says the star of Fubar (which he, of course, pronounces as “Fu-bah”) in the video above from Netflix. Ordered to series by Netflix back in 2021, here’s the official logline for Fubar — for which Schwarzenegger is both the star and an executive producer:

“When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action, and humor.”

Skydance, the studio behind the series, has a long-standing relationship with Schwarzenegger thanks to films like Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. And over Fubar’s eight 60-minute episodes, Schwarzenegger does what his fans have loved throughout his improbable career in Hollywood — he entertains us, no more and no less, with a mix of comedy and big, brawny action.

“David Ellison (Fubar executive producer) came to me with the idea of a TV show,” the star says in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘It has to be something where I can use all my aspects and talents. It has to be fun. It has to be action-packed. It has to be sweet. And we shouldn’t try to get around my age — let’s play my age.’ He came up with the idea of doing a True Lies-type thing.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in the Netflix series “Fubar.” Image source: Netflix