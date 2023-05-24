Click to Skip Ad
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger make his TV debut this week in the Netflix series Fubar

Published May 24th, 2023 2:59PM EDT
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fubar on Netflix
Image: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix series Fubar, in which he plays a CIA operative who comes out of retirement to go back into the field one last time, is a big moment for the Terminator star.

The 8-episode action-comedy, which hits the streaming giant on May 25, actually marks the first time that the 75-year-old action star known for a string of movie blockbusters like Total Recall, True Lies, and Kindergarten Cop has starred in a TV series. Perhaps in honor of that milestone, and in advance of the debut of Fubar from creator Nick Santora, Netflix also decided to humorously award Schwarzenegger with an all-new designation from the company:

He’s the streamer’s newest CAO — its “Chief Action Officer.”

“I’m back, baby,” says the star of Fubar (which he, of course, pronounces as “Fu-bah”) in the video above from Netflix. Ordered to series by Netflix back in 2021, here’s the official logline for Fubar — for which Schwarzenegger is both the star and an executive producer:

“When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action, and humor.”

Skydance, the studio behind the series, has a long-standing relationship with Schwarzenegger thanks to films like Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. And over Fubar’s eight 60-minute episodes, Schwarzenegger does what his fans have loved throughout his improbable career in Hollywood — he entertains us, no more and no less, with a mix of comedy and big, brawny action.

“David Ellison (Fubar executive producer) came to me with the idea of a TV show,” the star says in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘It has to be something where I can use all my aspects and talents. It has to be fun. It has to be action-packed. It has to be sweet. And we shouldn’t try to get around my age — let’s play my age.’ He came up with the idea of doing a True Lies-type thing.”

Fubar on Netflix
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in the Netflix series “Fubar.” Image source: Netflix
Fubar on Netflix
Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in the Netflix series “Fubar.” Image source: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix
