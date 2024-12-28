TV you can’t skip: The 10 biggest shows we can’t get enough of this week

The major streaming platforms have once again delivered an eclectic mix of gripping dramas and edge-of-your-seat thrillers over the course this week — based, that is, on the latest Top 10 list of the biggest TV shows from the streaming search engine service Reelgood. From buzzy new titles to long-standing fan favorites, the rankings reflect a wide range of tastes and include the hottest series for the 7-day period that ended on Dec. 25.

To prepare its weekly list, Reelgood monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. This week’s list ranks the biggest current TV shows as follows:

We’ve covered most of these titles in some form or fashion already. My personal favorites from the list above: Ignore Yellowstone at #1, which pretty much went off the rails during its final season that included the death of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. If you love quality spy drama, it’s hard to beat Paramount+ With Showtime’s Michael Fassbender-led The Agency, a remake of the acclaimed French spy series Le Bureau des légendes.

And while we’re on the subject of spy drama, my two other favorites on this week’s Reelgood list likewise hail from the same genre. They include Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal (and you can read our interview with series star Eddie Redmayne here), and Netflix’s Black Doves — one of the streamer’s best releases of 2024, in my humble opinion. By the way, the image at the top of this post comes from Netflix’s Norwegian disaster drama La Palma, a limited series that follows a family on vacation as well as a group of geological researchers trying to sound the alarm before the volcano erupts.

All told, this week’s Top 10 TV shows chart certainly demonstrates the broad appeal of storytelling that spans genres, themes, and emotions. And in terms of what’s coming next week that will probably wind up on the next Reelgood list, check out our latest week-ahead streaming TV preview here.