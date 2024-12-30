Click to Skip Ad
Our first look at Prime Video’s new Biblical series about King David of Israel

Published Dec 29th, 2024 8:17PM EST
Michael Iskander as David in Prime Video's House of David
Image: Prime Video

King David of ancient Israel is described in the Bible as “a man after (God’s) own heart,” a stirring description of the shepherd-turned-warrior who became the second king of Israel as well as a direct ancestor of Jesus of Nazareth. His story is brought to life in a new faith-based series from Prime VideoHouse of David, coming to Amazon’s streamer on February 27 — which will tell the story of the man who would eventually establish Jerusalem as the nation of Israel’s political and spiritual capital, in addition to laying the foundation for the eventual Jewish Temple.

Three episodes of the new series, from filmmakers Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog) and Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels) will debut on Prime Video at launch, followed by one episode weekly thereafter. From Prime Video’s official description of House of David: The series, which will also include David’s legendary confrontation with the giant Goliath, is meant to tell “the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel.

“The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.”

In addition to David, characters portrayed in the series will include the daughters of King Saul; Jonathan, the son and heir apparent of King Saul; Abner, Saul’s advisor; Jesse, the father of David; and Eliab, David’s eldest brother and decorated warrior in King Saul’s army.

Check out some of Prime Video’s first-look images from House of David below.

House of David on Prime Video
Queen Ahinoam (Ayelet Zurer) and King Saul (Ali Suliman) in “House of David.” Image source: Prime Video
House of David on Prime Video
Samuel (Stephen Lang) and David (Michael Iskander) in “House of David.” Image source: Prime Video
House of David on Prime Video
Goliath (Martyn Ford) in “House of David.” Image source: Prime Video
Michael Iskander as David in Prime Video's House of David
David (Michael Iskander) in Prime Video’s “House of David.” Image source: Prime Video
