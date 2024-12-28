5 can’t-miss streaming new releases coming next week to Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock

The end of the year has proven to be quite a light period when it comes to new streaming releases from the major platforms. Other than a smattering of high-profile releases, like the highly anticipated new season of Squid Game, we don’t have the usual bevy of new releases to preview — all of the streamers, pretty much, having cleared out their pipelines for the year ahead of what 2025 will bring.

That said, the upcoming week is not without its streaming delights. In this post, I’m going to highlight five new releases that’ll be worth your time over the coming seven days from Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock. And we’ll start with the biggest streaming giant of them all, which is getting a trio of particularly exciting releases.

The late Swedish DJ and producer Avicii is about to get the stirring documentary treatment that he so richly deserves. From my preview of this Netflix release, which will be paired with a performance video from his last show in Ibiza: “The music of Tim Bergling, the DJ and producer who rocked the music world as Avicii, has always sounded so timeless and electrifying that it’s still difficult to think about him in the past tense.

“It’s been almost seven years now since his death in April of 2018, and for many of his fans, Avicii’s music is like a light that never went out — still pulling them up from the underground, to paraphrase the man himself, and helping them make their way through the darkness. And now comes a new Netflix documentary, Avicii — I’m Tim, through which fans old and new will have a chance to reconnect with the artist who defined a generation of electronic dance music.”

Christopher Nolan fans, meanwhile, are going to be super-excited for this next new release, if they aren’t already aware. One of the director’s best movies, Interstellar, is set to arrive on Netflix on New Year’s Day. The movie, starring Matthew McConaughey, is a highly acclaimed sci-fi masterpiece that’s come to be regarded as one of the most visually and emotionally stunning films of the 21st century.

In the movie, McConaughey plays Cooper — a farmer recruited for the mission to save the human race after it becomes clear that Earth is dying. As a result, the scientists journey through a wormhole in search of a new habitable planet. Lest that sound far-fetched, what continues to set Interstellar apart in the realm of sci-fi is its remarkable attention to scientific detail.

Celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, for example, had plenty to say about the movie when he released his own sci-fi movies tier list — he raved, for example, that Interstellar earned a spot on his list for having “the most authentic physics” compared to any other movie ever made.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a thing that exists, and while I have my continued gripes with the musicians it chooses to honor compared to the deserving artists it continues to snub — if you want to pretend that this year’s list of inductees like Mary J. Blige, Cher, Kool & the Gang, and A Tribe Called Quest have anything to do with rock, then you’re in luck.

You can check out the induction ceremony on Hulu, which is a recap of the actual ceremony that took place back in October. The rest of us will be waiting to do this all over again, with the announcement of the 2025 inductees that will once again ignore deserving artists in favor of random musicians that have about as much connection to rock music as you or me. Rant concluded.

This next new streaming release coming next week is another prestige drama from Peacock, which continues to punch above its weight when it comes to well-written, star-studded original series. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth is a new joint project from Peacock and Sky — the same pairing, I should add, that gave us one of the best series of 2024, The Day of the Jackal.

This new Peacock drama, starring Colin Firth, dramatizes events surrounding one of the deadliest terror attacks in UK history. This five-episode geopolitical thriller revisits the explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, in December of 1988, which not only killed all 259 people on board but also 11 residents of Lockerbie. Firth plays Dr. Jim Swire, who was chosen to be the spokesperson for the UK victims’ families. “This looks amazing and heart wrenching,” raves one of the comments attached to the YouTube trailer below. “An absolute emotional tour de force. And with Colin Firth, of course, I’m all in.”