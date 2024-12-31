Karol G, the 33-year-old Colombian singer and songwriter known for her chart-topping reggaeton and Latin pop hits, became the first artist to top the Billboard 200 last year with an all Spanish-language album. And in July of this year, she completed her world tour in support of that album, titled Mañana Será Bonito, having grossed more than $313 million — the highest-grossing Latin tour in history by a woman. And now comes the news that the Latin music superstar is getting another prize, befitting her status as a major artist: Her own Netflix documentary.

Karol G herself shared the news that a documentary about her story is coming to Netflix via a social media post, depicting a note that’s written on a piece of paper with the Netflix logo and red hearts on it. “A story born from dreams that seemed impossible, fueled by unwavering faith,” the note reads, translated from Spanish. “A relentless journey that defied all odds. My life. My work. My truth. And the powerful connection I share with you all. My dream came true.”

On Instagram, the post announcing her Netflix news has more than 1 million “likes” as of this writing.

Born Carolina Giraldo Navarro in Medellín, Colombia, Karol G burst onto the music scene in the 2010s, breaking out via the hit single “Ahora Me Llama” in 2017, which featured Bad Bunny. That track set her up for a string of successes, including her albums Unstoppable, Ocean, and Mañana Será Bonito. She’s since evolved into a major cultural force, celebrated for everything from her dynamic performances to her vibrant style and the empowering messages inherent in her music.

She’s also collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj and Shakira, expanding her reach and advocating for more women in reggaeton — typically dominated by men. Her upcoming Netflix documentary, according to Billboard, will be produced by This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television, in association with Bichota Films and Interscope Films. Netflix, in a statement, describes the documentary as “an intimate portrait of a global music icon — the woman behind the artist.”