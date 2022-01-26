This Spider-Man 4 leak will have Marvel fans flipping out

Soon after Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered, Sony and Marvel confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is in the works. “Amy [Pascal] and I [Kevin Feige] and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home,” Marvel’s president said. “That will not be occurring this time.” But Pascal and Feige did not reveal any details, so we have no idea when Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters. However, we do have an early Spider-Man 4 leak that teases an MCU plot development fans will absolutely love.

Before we go any further, we’ll warn you that spoilers might follow below.

How No Way Home ended

Before we look at the first significant Spider-Man 4 leak out there, we have to remember where we are right now when it comes to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

No Way Home delivered the bittersweet ending that leaks claimed we were going to get. Peter Parker is forgotten and alone. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) conjured his spell, making no exceptions whatsoever. Everyone in the MCU forgot who Peter is. That includes all the Avengers, MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

But Spider-Man still exists in the MCU, and he was always there. The spell only erased the memories of Peter Parker from everyone’s minds. The same goes for any means of storing memories, like newspaper reports or digital content that links Peter to Spider-Man.

This bittersweet ending makes perfect sense for the character. The MCU’s Spider-Man was significantly overpowered compared to what we’d expect from the character. Rather than a self-made suit, he got an Iron Man-like armor version. And he had access to significant resources thanks to his association with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and the Avengers. Not to mention that he didn’t have an actual Uncle Ben moment, Iron Man death notwithstanding.

No Way Home lets Sony and Marvel reboot the franchise without losing the character progress. Whatever happens in Spider-Man 4, it’ll build on Peter’s existing experiences.

The other Spider-Man adventures

We might have to wait a while before we get there, however. Sony already confirmed that Holland will appear in a mysterious MCU crossover after No Way Home. Rumors said that was always supposed to be the deal that Disney and Sony inked after their brief separation in the summer of 2019.

Moreover, Tom Holland has been coy about his future as Spider-Man in the MCU. Leaks say the actor has been negotiating his contract, so it’s probably way too early to talk about Spider-Man 4 plot rumors.

Sony still has to make new Spider-Man movies every few years. But No Way Home gave the SSU a great start. Sony doesn’t necessarily need Tom Holland’s Spidey to headline Spider-Man movies. That’s especially true considering the terrific reviews that Andrew Garfield got. No Way Home might be a movie about Holland’s Parker, but there’s no question that Garfield is a glorious highlight.

Also, rumors say that Sony wants a No Way Home sequel that will have Holland, Maguire, and Garfield sharing the screen for the entire movie.

The first notable Spider-Man 4 plot leak

This brings us to the following tweet from ViewerAnon that teases an excellent plot development for Spider-Man 4:

POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT FOR SM4. Seriously. SPOILER ALERT! (As always, take with a grain of salt)



I’ve heard the plan/goal for Spider-Man 4 is to bring Miles Morales into the MCU. Peter would meet him while shaken post-NWH and they’ll bond over the course of the movie. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) January 25, 2022

If the leak is accurate, then Sony and Marvel want to bring Miles Morales’ Spider-Men to the MCU.

We’ve only met this Spidey version in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. A sequel is planned for 2022, but the animated features are not connected to the MCU or SSU for the time being.

It’s unclear whether the Miles Morales in the MCU will have any connections to the animated version. Or whether we’ll see any other Miles Morales versions in the SSU.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. This is a very early Spider-Man 4 leak. It offers limited information about a detail that might change down the road. But Spider-Man 4 will probably kick off another Spidey trilogy in the MCU. There should be plenty of room for Miles Morales in it.

What’s interesting about the leak is that a different insider claims she heard the same thing. MyTimeToShineHello answered the original tweet with a simple “true”.

While ViewerAnon’s credibility isn’t yet known, MyTimeToShineHello has shared multiple MCU leaks in the past that turned out to be accurate. Her nod of approval makes this Spider-Man 4 plot leak much more interesting.