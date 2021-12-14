Spider-Man will appear in the MCU again after No Way Home, Sony confirms

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the talk of the town right now, as Sony and Marvel have just hosted the film’s red carpet premiere. You can already check out our Spider-Man: No Way Home review, which won’t spoil anything about the fantastic new MCU movie. What we can say without ruining anything is something that Sony and Marvel have been hinting at all along. No Way Home is the end of the first Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU. While the two giants have already teased the next trilogy, we now have even more exciting Spider-Man news. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will appear in some sort of non-Spider-Man MCU movie. Sony confirmed it all without mentioning any specifics. Could be it be Avengers 5 or a similar massive crossover?

Sony and Disney’s 2019 Spider-Man deal

The late summer of 2019 gave us insights into the ugly side of the entertainment business. In the wake of the huge Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home successes, Sony and Disney announced a breakup. The two giants would not share Spider-Man again, as each had different expectations from a future deal. We had no idea how Sony planned to continue to tell successful Spider-Man stories without Marvel. Or how Marvel would write out Peter Parker from the MCU.

Thankfully, the two studios resolved their differences, and they soon announced plans to include Spider-Man 3 in MCU Phase 4. This was several months before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, which forced the studios to delay productions and release dates.

But what’s important is the rumors that followed the Sony-Disney deal. They said the two parties agreed to have Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in two different MCU productions. One of them would turn out to be Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the second was a mysterious, unannounced movie.

We suspected at the time that Marvel wanted Holland in some sort of Avengers sequel. Either the Avengers 5 that everyone’s waiting for or a Young Avengers movie. Sony, Marvel, and Disney never really confirmed those rumors.

Spider-Man’s future after No Way Home

Fast-forward to the No Way Home premiere, and Sony has finally confirmed the deal. Speaking to ComicBook, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman told the world that those old Spider-Man rumors were true.

WATCH: Sony says Tom Holland's #SpiderMan will be in at least one more MCU movie. "We lend one, then they lend one, and that's how Benedict is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed," he said. pic.twitter.com/0AgR5JSNrl — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 14, 2021

“No specific plans,” Rothman said. “But it’s reciprocal. We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed.”

He continued, “But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship, and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue, but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

Is it Avengers 5?

We wouldn’t expect any Sony, Marvel, or Disney executive to confirm plans for unannounced movies during a premiere as big as Spider-Man: No Way Home. What matters here is that we will see Holland’s Peter Parker again in the MCU. Considering how popular Spider-Man is, it’s likely that Marvel will want to use the character in some sort of epic crossover.

Avengers 5 is the most obvious candidate for Holland’s return as Peter Parker. But the character could very well appear in a non-Avengers MCU crossover. After all, the MCU’s first Spider-Man appearance happened in Captain America: Civil War.

This is only speculation, as we have no idea what Marvel wants to do next with Spidey.

What is perfectly clear is that the multiverse gives Marvel plenty of opportunities to come up with big crossover movies and TV shows. Also, now that No Way Home has premiered, we know how the movie ends and what that means for the MCU.

We won’t spoil anything right now — you’ll have to see No Way Home for yourself later this week.