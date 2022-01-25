This Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel rumor will have Marvel fans flipping out

Spider-Man: No Way Home made nearly $1.7 billion worldwide at the box office in five weeks since its premiere. That is a massive record for the pandemic. The film’s theatrical run isn’t over and it still has a chance to reach $2 billion. Only two MCU movies topped that figure: the last two Avengers movies. There’s no denying that the recipe for No Way Home worked, and Sony and Disney will want to replicate the success down the road. We already know that Sony and Marvel are working on Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland, so we’ll see plenty of Spidey in the MCU. But there’s a new rumor that talks about a specific type of No Way Home sequel. And it’s the kind of rumor that Spider-Man fans have been dying to hear.

Mind you, No Way Home spoilers will follow below — although they’re the kind of spoilers you probably heard long before the film’s release.

The Spiderverse success

Before we get to the No Way Home rumors, we’ll have to remember why the movie worked so well for Sony and Marvel.

Any Spider-Man project will probably crush the box office. After all, Spidey is one of the most popular comic book characters in history. Add the magic of the MCU to the mix and Spider-Man movies are likely to make even more money than their non-MCU equivalents.

Then again, No Way Home gave Sony a tremendous boost for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The multiverse connects the Sony Spider-Man movies to the MCU. That’s what made the No Way Home story possible.

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all got to play their Spider-Man roles in the movie. The latter came to the MCU when Holland’s Peter Parker and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) fumbled a big spell. As a result, Sony’s Spider-Men are back in action and the SSU is even cooler by association.

Therefore, Sony and Marvel will definitely continue to collaborate on new movies featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. But Sony can easily bring back Maguire and/or Garfield for Spider-Man stories involving its SSU worlds. Those stories will surely benefit from No Way Home’s popularity without being direct sequels.

Speaking of a No Way Home sequel, Sony and Marvel confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is in the works. But the actual sequel that fans want to see is a movie where the three Spider-Man meet again. Thankfully, a new rumor says that Sony wants the three actors back together.

A No Way Home sequel with the Spider-Man trio

No Way Home might be the first live-action Spiderverse movie. But it’s still a story where Holland’s Peter is the main protagonist. Maguire and Garfield arrive later in the film, helping the MCU’s Spider-Man save the day.

But if a leaker’s new scoop is accurate, we might see a No Way Home sequel where the three Spider-Men appear in the film right from the beginning. That’s what “MyTimeToShineHello” said on Twitter without providing additional context.

Of note, this particular leaker did offer many accurate details about MCU projects last year.

After the reaction to No Way Home Sony want to make a movie with the Tobey, Andrew and Tom together start to finish — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 24, 2022

Before saying that Sony wants to make a No Way Home Spiderverse sequel, the leaker made additional claims about Sony’s Spider-Man plans.

She said that Tom Holland is “making the deal of his life.” Moreover, she added that Andrew Garfield “will get everything he wants.” More interestingly, the report notes that Sony wants Zendaya to get her own spinoff.

As exciting as all of this might sound to Spider-Man fans, we’ll remind you these are still only rumors. While it makes sense to assume that a No Way Home sequel featuring more Spider-Man variants is in the cards, there’s no telling when to expect it.

It’s just like Endgame, if you will. We know a massive Avengers crossover is coming. But we have no idea when it’ll happen. And Avengers 5 might not be as big as Endgame was. Similarly, Spider-Man 4 might not be the next No Way Home.