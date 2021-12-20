Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland already in the works, Kevin Feige confirms

The biggest movie of the year is finally playing in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home is making a fortune at the box office, with an opening weekend take of nearly $600 million. But what happens next now that Sony and Marvel’s first MCU Spider-Man trilogy is over? The next one, of course. Producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on every Spider-Man movie to date, confirmed several weeks ago that Sony and Marvel are working on the next Spider-Man trilogy. If that’s not enough to put your mind at ease, Kevin Feige has just confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is in the works, teasing a Peter Parker cameo in another MCU crossover as well. Beware, some No Way Home spoilers might follow below.

The No Way Home sequel teaser

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said a few weeks before the No Way Home premiere.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” she said.

Pascal didn’t mention a release window for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 at the time. But that was the first time a Spider-Man official tackled the matter.

The Spider-Man veteran producer had to address those comments recently. She appeared to slightly walk back the initial claims in an interview with The New York Times a few days ago.

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin,” she said. “We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

Rothman, by the way, confirmed that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will appear in an MCU crossover soon.

Image source: Sony

Kevin Feige confirms Spider-Man 4 is in development

The artisan of the MCU success is Kevin Feige. The Marvel president was instrumental in making the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy. And The Times interviewed Pascal and Feige together. This is what the Marvel executive had to say about Pascal’s apparent walk back:

Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.

Feige did not offer a title for the next Spider-Man project, but Spider-Man 4 makes the most sense. After all, fans want more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU. And Marvel and Sony will give them that.

“At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before,” Pascal continued. “It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”

Image source: Sony

Tom Holland’s Spidey will pop up in the MCU

However, Pascal warned that not every Spider-Man movie “is going to be a multitude of characters.” The approach was “right” for No Way Home, she said. But she’s already tempering Spider-Man 4 expectations.

“You can’t think about topping yourself in terms of spectacle,” Pascal said. “Otherwise, movies just get larger and larger for no reason, and it’s not a good result.”

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Marvel execs said something similar when Endgame concluded. They teased a soft reboot for the Avengers 5 crossover that might follow.

“But we do want to always try and top ourselves in terms of quality and emotion,” Pascal continued.” Kevin and I never want to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker. That he’s a normal kid. That he is orphaned over and over again. That he’s a teenager, so everything in his life is at a heightened pitch, and everything matters more than anything. That he’s fueled by goodness and guilt. That he’s striving for a greater cause, and he’s vilified by the press.”

We’ll see Holland’s Peter beyond Spider-Man 4. Feige teased that Holland’s Spidey will show up “sometime” when it comes to crossovers. “The when and the where, of course, is the fun part — and the part that we don’t talk about,” he said.

The Marvel president also seemed to tease that we’ll see more of Zendaya’s MJ. He did not offer any specifics while answering a question about MJ getting the Iron Spider armor in the future.