Sony just announced a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

If you thought that Spider-Man: No Way Home might be the end for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, think again. In an interview with Fandango on Monday, Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a new Spider-Man movie trilogy is in the works. It seemed inevitable the collaboration between Marvel and Sony would continue, but now it has been officially confirmed.

Sony announces a new Spider-Man movie trilogy

There had been a great deal of speculation about what Sony would do with Spider-Man following No Way Home. Sony is in the process of building its own cinematic universe with Spider-Man villains. That universe finally collided with Marvel’s in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It was clear that Sony wanted to continue to allow Marvel to use its IP, but for how long? Well, we have got an answer to that question, and it doesn’t sound like the two are splitting up any time soon.

Interestingly, the interviewer did not actually ask the exec about the future of Spider-Man in the MCU. Rather, Pascal interrupted a question during the interview to share the news:

This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.

Pascal also noted that “Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Most fans had assumed that Marvel, Sony, and Holland himself would find a way to move forward. With some of the franchise’s biggest stars having recently moved on, Holland has arguably the most recognizable face in the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be the most explosive MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame, and Holland exiting stage left would not have made much sense. It appears that Sony and Marvel are committed to the actor for years to come.

What’s next for Spider-Man?

It is worth noting that no one else has echoed Amy Pascal’s comments yet. Marvel certainly has not announced Spider-Man 4, much less a fifth or a sixth entry. That said, she is one of the shepherds of the Spider-Man movies, so she would know as well as anyone what the future holds.

In the meantime, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) will continue to grow. Morbius, starring Jared Leto as a villainous vampire, is set to hit theaters early next year. Then, in 2023, Sony is planning to release a Kraven the Hunter film Aaron Taylor-Johnson. There are also two more movies on the slate for 2023, but Sony hasn’t offered any additional details. It’s possible that the third Venom movie could be ready to roll out in 2023. We might also finally get the long-awaited Sinister Six supervillain team-up movie that we’ve been waiting to see since 2013.

The question now is how many of these movies Tom Holland plans to appear in?