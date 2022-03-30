This is basically the only Netflix original TV series that matters right now

Of the 436.5 million hours that Netflix subscribers around the world spent watching the Top 10 English-language series on the streamer over the past week, Bridgerton accounted for a truly staggering amount of that total.

Around 225.3 million hours, to be exact, or more than 51 percent. That’s according to the newly released global Top 10 rankings that the streamer released on Tuesday, March 29. And while that figure includes both seasons one and two of Bridgerton (with the latter only added to the service this past Friday, a few days ago), it’s the second season viewership that’s especially massive.

Bridgerton season two Netflix viewership

As we said, the second season of this Shondaland series that’s turned into one of Netflix’s biggest releases of all time has not even been on the streamer for a full week yet. Even so, season two by itself has already pulled in more than 193 million hours of viewership globally.

To put that into even more perspective: Netflix’s latest Top 10 charts cover the seven-day period that ended on March 27. Which means, given Bridgerton’s season two debut on March 25, the show has managed to garner more than 193 million hours in just three days.

Most-watched shows on Netflix

The aforementioned Netflix global Top 10 charts (there are four in all) are published once a week. They’re useful for getting a sense of what’s particularly hot on the platform at the moment. Though what constitutes an actual “view” of a show or movie has always been a bit of a fungible metric at the company.

Still, what Netflix gives us each week are charts for TV shows and movies. Two, covering the Top 10 English shows and movies, and then the other two doing the same for non-English titles.

As you can see below, you could drive a semi-truck through the huge, gaping chasm that exists between the #1 show this week (Bridgerton) and the #2 title. Which is the cake-based reality competition series that’s been super-buzzy among Netflix subscribers pretty much from the moment it came out.

And while the list below covers Netflix’s entire worldwide user base, it’s worth adding: The top two shows below are also the same, and in the same order, for the US market, as well.

From March 20-27 on Netflix:

