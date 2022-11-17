There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles

Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands.

Before we get to the details about those and other new Netflix releases, though: If you haven’t yet, do check out our latest snapshot of the TV shows and movies that are dominating the streamer’s global Top 10 lists this week. What you’ll find below, meanwhile, is a curated snapshot of some of the best Netflix releases to check out over the coming days.

Dead to Me Season 3 on Netflix

First up, debuting on Netflix on November 17, is the third and final season of a fan-favorite Netflix gem that’s consistently enthralled both critics and viewers since its 2019 debut. In the new season of Dead to Me — starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini — “Jen” and “Judy” return for the 10-episode third and final season. Teases Netflix:

“In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that’s above the law.”

Leading up to the release, the cast and creative team were no doubt gratified to see the responses from critics and fans still holding strong as Dead to Me enters the homestretch. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, this Netflix release currently enjoys a super-strong 90% critics’ score, as well as an 89% from audiences.

In Her Hands + more Netflix releases

Moving right along, Netflix today also released In Her Hands — a documentary backed by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton that also premiered in Toronto in September. It’s directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen, and it’s the first non-fiction project from the Clintons’ HiddenLight Productions.

The film is primarily focused on Zarifa Ghafari, who became the youngest female mayor in Afghanistan in 2018. By 2021, though, she found herself following the US pullout from the country, leaving Kabul to fall back into the hands of the Taliban.

Additional titles

I am Vanessa Guillen: The latest in Netflix’s ongoing slate of top-tier documentary releases, this film from director Christy Wegener is based on the life and death of US Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. In 2020, Vanessa told her mother she was being sexually harassed while stationed at Fort Hood, where she was murdered by a fellow soldier. Her story sparked an international movement among assault victims demanding justice. Release date: November 17.

Slumberland: This tear-jerker of a Netflix release unfolds in the wake of a young girl’s father being lost at sea. The tragedy shatters her idyllic Pacific Northwest existence, which gets uprooted when she’s sent to live in a new city with her awkward uncle Phillip. Eventually, a secret map to the fantastical dreamworld of Slumberland connects the girl to Flip, a lovable scamp who becomes her partner and guide on a journey to hopefully find her father once again. Release date: November 18.

Two more sleeps to Slumberland pic.twitter.com/N8dsJceqon — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2022

1899: This German-language TV drama follows an immigrant ship bound for New York in, you guessed it, 1899. Here, though, is where the twist comes in that you’d expect from the makers of the Netflix cult favorite Dark: When the ship comes across a second migrant ship that’s adrift at sea, what they find on board turns what should have been an ordinary passage to America into a nightmare. Release date: November 17.

One more feel-good Netflix release to check out

Finally, with the holidays fast approaching and signifying the end of another year, what better way to spend some of your free time celebrating than by streaming these holiday-themed episodes of The Great British Baking Show?

Already, this UK important was the Netflix equivalent of scrumptious comfort food. In these new holiday-themed episodes, streaming on November 18, we’ll get to enjoy watching bakers deck the halls with sugar, butter, chocolate, and more as they attempt to wow judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their treats fit for a winter wonderland.

