Jason Momoa’s new Netflix movie Slumberland is probably going to make you cry

November 16th, 2022 at 3:12 PM
“Never forget,” Kyle Chandler’s Peter tells his precocious daughter Nemo at one point during the new tear-jerker of a Netflix movie Slumberland, “you can do anything.”

Even if that “anything” means Nemo traversing a world of dreams and nightmares with Jason Momoa’s eccentric “Flip” as her guide on an enchanting and adventure-filled quest to be reunited with her late father.

Coming to Netflix on November 18, the movie unfolds in the wake of Nemo’s father being lost at sea. The tragedy shatters her idyllic Pacific Northwest existence, which gets uprooted when she’s sent to live in a new city with her awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd).

During the day, Nemo navigates new routines and challenges at school. But at night? A secret map to the fantastical dreamworld of Slumberland connects her to Momoa’s Flip, a lovable scamp who becomes her partner and guide on an incredible journey to hopefully find her father once again.

One of the things that director Francis Lawrence says he keyed in on was focusing on the theme of resilience — and, specifically, resilience in grief. “Finding some sense of hope when you’re grieving that gets you through it and on the path to healing — I think it’s a theme that’s so relatable,” he said in an interview included with Netflix’s press material for Slumberland.

He adds that the movie’s message is one of “accepting the tough situations as part of your existence, and moving forward knowing that you’re going to have a great life even with that past behind you … Ideally, it’s a story that can be watched at any age. It’s an emotional story about what happens to this little girl, and it’s fun and funny and visual. It’s both epic in scale and intimate in its emotion at the same time.”

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

