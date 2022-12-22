Nike Training Club fitness classes are coming to Netflix this month

If one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2023 is to get in better shape, Netflix will be able to help. Later this month, Netflix is adding fitness classes from Nike Training Club to the streaming library. Nike Training Club will include a total of 30 hours of exercise sessions across multiple programs, with the first batch of programs set to launch on December 30th.

Nike Training Club is coming to Netflix

Nike Training Club is a mobile app that features at-home workouts, training programs, wellness guides, and more. You can download it for free on Android or iOS to access hundreds of classes, all of which are accessible without any in-app payments or subscriptions.

Netflix appears to be repackaging the content from the Nike app into programs that will consist of multiple episodes. Netflix will launch the classes in two batches, and the first batch will include the following programs when it arrives on the streaming service next week:

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes) Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes) Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes) HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes) Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

“For those unfamiliar with the app, think of Nike Training Club as the ultimate training partner, led by Nike’s premier certified trainers,” Netflix’s Amanda Richards said in a blog post on Wednesday about the upcoming classes. “The programming offers a range of options for people of all fitness levels, including strength training, yoga and high-intensity workouts.”

Once Nike Training Club launches on December 30th, you’ll be able to find the classes by searching for “Nike” on Netflix. The second batch of programs will launch in 2023, but Netflix has yet to share a date or any details about the next programs.

Netflix says that the classes will be available in multiple languages on all Netflix plans, which seems to imply that even Basic with Ads subscribers will be able to access Nike Training Club. We’ll find out when the first batch drops next week.