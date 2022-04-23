The top 10 streaming titles across all of your favorite services right now

For all the outsized share of media attention that Netflix gets from one week to the next, it’s far from the only streaming game in town. Increasingly, when you look at the weekly charts comprised of the most-watched TV shows, Netflix’s more than capable rivals like HBO Max and Apple TV Plus are showing up more frequently. And with compelling, buzzy programming. Moreover, that was certainly the case this week, based on the latest data from the streaming search engine service Reelgood.

When you include all the different options out there, for the week of April 14-20, Netflix only shows up in two spots on the top 10 list that you can check out in full below. And one of those spots is for a third-party title (Better Call Saul). Most Reelgood users are spending their free time bingeing content other than new Netflix originals — like Anatomy of a Scandal, which was the only other Netflix title on this week’s list.

The most-watched TV shows this week

That’s partly because this week also includes buzzy superhero fare (Disney Plus’s Moon Knight, as well as The Batman now streaming on HBO Max), plus other non-Netflix streaming hits that are wowing critics and fans. Like Severance, a dystopian workplace drama, available on Apple TV Plus.

All that said, the absence of much in the way of Netflix content on the list below is nevertheless pretty striking. The streamer is going to spend on the order of $19 billion or so, based on reported estimates, for content this year. And for that amount of coin, you’d expect to see not only a greater ratio of hits — but hits that become enduring titles or franchises for the company.

Now, all that said, Netflix does have some monster releases coming very soon. Like the final episodes of Ozark, which hit the service one week from today. Then again, that’s another example of Netflix benefitting from a years-old franchise. Rather than its gargantuan content spend producing a sufficient number of new Ozarks, as it were.

Moon Knight, The Batman, Better Call Saul, and more

The Reelgood data snapshot is always interesting, because it gives you a sense of how well (or not) Netflix content stands up in the face of competition. What do people choose to spend their time watching, when basically everything is at their disposal, in a one-stop-shop format like this?

Without further ado, here are the top 10 streaming titles this week, as identified by Reelgood based on its users’ activity:

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out our coverage of the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.