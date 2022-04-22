Major ice cream recall: Baskin Robbins, Turkey Hill, and other brands affected

Ice cream fans should be on the lookout for a couple of new recall announcements impacting several brands. This time around, it’s not bacteria contamination causing the problems. One recall action in Canada concerns Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President’s Choice, and Scotsburn Joins Farmers ice cream flavors that might contain pieces of plastic or metal.

Separately, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice concerning Turkey Hill Dairy ice cream that might contain undeclared peanuts.

Ice cream recall in Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a recall notice for the ice cream brands listed here. Various Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President’s Choice, and Scotsburn Joins Farmers flavors might contain pieces of plastic or metal.

It’s unclear what caused the contamination, but it’s probably an issue that occurred while the ice cream was being produced or packaged.

The action covers 13 different ice cream products available nationwide in Canada. The full list is available on the Canadian regulator’s recall website at this link.

Turkey Hill recall

The Canadian ice cream recall announcement took place on April 20th. Then the FDA published the Turkey Hill Dairy ice cream report a day later — see this link.

Turkey Hill recalled some 48oz Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream containers as they might contain peanuts. The ingredient is not listed on the container, but it’s of concern.

Many people suffer from peanut allergies that can be severe, so they pay extra attention to the products they purchase. Even small traces of peanut can lead to potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

The company says it initiated the action after a consumer complaint. Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream containers may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production.

The Turkey Hill Dairy ice cream recall is much smaller than the Canadian one. The firm only recalled a single lot of mislabeled products. You should look for UPC 020735420935 and “sell-by date” 03/02/2023 on your Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream containers.

What you should do

If you purchased any of the ice cream mentioned above in Canada, you should check out the recall report at this link. It contains a list of all the flavors that might have plastic or metal, complete with identifiers. That way, you’ll know if your ice cream is good to eat or if you should throw it out.

You should stop eating ice cream from the lots that might contain plastic and metal. You can throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Separately, buyers who have Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream in their freezers should not continue to eat the product. Instead, you should return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Even if you don’t suffer from a peanut allergy, you shouldn’t keep this Turkey Hill ice cream in your home. You run the risk of serving it to people with peanut allergies.

Finally, make sure you check the entire ice cream recall announcement at this link.