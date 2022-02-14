Ice cream recall: This company just recalled every single flavor it makes

The Royal Ice Cream Company issued a recall earlier this month, announcing that a few flavors of its delicious ice cream might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can lead to fatal illnesses in some categories of people. That’s why we often see recalls citing the pathogen as the reason.

Now, just over a week later, Royal Ice Cream expanded the recall to all the ice cream products it sells. The company cited the same bacteria, urging customers to stop consuming any Royal Ice Cream products they might have at home.

The Royal Ice Cream recall expansion

Royal Ice Cream announced the expanded recall on Friday. It now includes all the products manufactured at its facility. As we stated before, they might have been contaminated with the Listeria pathogen.

Initially, only three types of Batch brand ice cream flavors were included in the recall. Now, all the brands and ice cream flavors listed below are included in the massive Royal Ice Cream recall:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

All the products in the recall will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121.” The company sold the products in retail stores across various states (MA, CT, RI, VT, NY, LA, FL, TX, NH).

The recalled ice cream was available in pints, half gallons, sandwiches, and portion control slices.

Listeria infection symptoms

Royal Ice Cream initiated the recall after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sampling detected the presence of Listeria on processing equipment. The company and the FDA continue to investigate the problem.

While there have been no reports of listeriosis to date, consuming contaminated products might lead to infection. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

These will be short-term symptoms in healthy individuals. But some people can develop more severe complications, including death.

Young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems are at risk. Furthermore, Listeria is risky for pregnant women. It can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Here’s what you should do

If you have any of these recalled ice cream flavors in your freezer, you should ensure nobody in your household eats them. Even if you haven’t experienced any symptoms, there’s still a risk of infection.

Royal Ice Cream urges customers who purchased its products to stop consuming them. They can return the products in the recall to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Finally, make sure you check the full ice cream recall announcement over at the FDA website.